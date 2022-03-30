Identity

Lady Gaga's moment with Liza Minnelli was a beautiful example of caring with dignity

Naomi O'Leary/ABC/Twitter

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli shared a touching moment onstage at the Oscars.

Welp, despite dwindling ratings over the past several years, the 2022 Academy Awards turned out to be a highly talked-about event. Unfortunately, the public's attention has been sucked into feverish furor over the Chris Rock-Will Smith fiasco, which has overshadowed some truly lovely moments.

One of those moments came near the end of the show, during the announcement of the winner of the coveted "Best Picture" award. Legendary actress Liza Minnelli joined Lady Gaga to announce the nominees and the winning film. Minnelli, 76, sat in a wheelchair while Gaga stood beside her and introduced her, with Minnelli relishing the welcoming cheers from the crowd.

As she was introducing the category and nominees, Minnelli appeared to get a little lost, and Gaga helped her out. At one point, the mic picked up Gaga leaning over and quietly telling Minnelli, "I got you," with Minnelli responding, "I know."

Lady Gaga's genuine love for the elders in the showbiz community shows in the care she shows them. Far from being patronizing or infantilizing, Gaga beautifully balances being helpful with respecting and honoring their dignity.

Watch:

People loved the exchange and the way the love and admiration flowed between the two women.

It also prompted someone to share a video of when the pair first met one another in 2010. They were both fans of each other and seeing their first interaction is just delightful.

Lady Gaga's easy rapport with show business legends, from her famously adoring relationship with Tony Bennett to her Oscars presentation with Liza Minnelli, has become a bit of a legacy for her.

And it's not just Hollywood greats that she's managed to connect with. Check out this meeting between her and British soap opera star June Brown in 2013 when Brown was in her late 80s. (She is still alive at 95, by the way.) Their instant connection was delightful and hilarious.

Lady Gaga's moment with Liza Minnelli was only a small part of her Oscars evening. Gaga helped co-host the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Elton John's absence while he's on tour. The event raised a whopping $8.6 million to help end the AIDS epidemic.

“I’m so grateful to my friends Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack for joining David in hosting such an incredible evening, and of course Brandi Carlile for bringing down the house with an electrifying performance,” Sir Elton John said in a statement. “Most of all, I’m thankful to all who attended and participated to ensure that we can continue our lifesaving work to end AIDS. I could feel the love and support all the way from Lincoln, Nebraska!”

Gaga also showed that she's as comfortable around the youngsters as she is around the elders, as she posed for photos with Elton John and David Furnish's sons, Zachary and Elijah. She is the boys' godmother (or "Gagamother," as they call her).

Elton John AIDS Foundation

Every time we turn around, we're reminded that it's Gaga's world, and we're just living in it.

Family

An elementary school had picture day on St. Patrick's Day and hilarious chaos ensued

via Henry Burrows/Flickr

A young girl posing in front of a green screen.

When I was a kid growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, on school picture day you posed in front of a backdrop that resembled something you’d see in a Sears portrait studio. But these days a lot of school photographers pose children in front of green screens so their parents can choose a background later.

The process is called “chroma keying” and it’s used for dropping digital effects into movies. The problem is that if you wear green in front of the screen, part of you will disappear when the new background is added.

Sugar Grove Elementary in Indianapolis, Indiana ran into some serious problems earlier this month after it decided to have picture day on St. Patrick’s Day. The school had scheduled its spring photos twice but the dates were changed due to inclement weather.

A few days after the photo shoot, parents got a real shock when the photo proofs arrived and their kids were partially invisable in the photos. They had floating, disembodied heads, and their clothing seemed to blend into the background of the shots.

Education

‘The World as 100 People’ gives us 6 great reasons to believe humanity is on the right track

via Unsplash

Life has really changed over the past 200 years.

It’s unfortunate that humans are wired to notice everything bad going on in the world and to ignore the things that are going right. Our collective negativity bias was illustrated in a 2016 survey that asked people in 17 countries “Do you think the world is getting better or worse, or neither getting better nor worse?”

Fifty‐eight percent of respondents thought that the world is getting worse, and 30% said that it is doing neither. Only 11% thought that things are getting better.

However, there is a wealth of data to support the idea that the world is only improving when it comes to the hallmarks of human progress: education, freedom, poverty and health.

In a recent interview with Upworthy, Chelsea Follett, the managing editor at Human Progress, explained why humans have a bias toward negativity, and the media isn’t doing us any favors.

Joy

Dog owner dressed up as dog's favorite toy and his reaction was seriously adorable

Charlie the Golden 18/YouTube

Charlie the golden retriever got to experience a life-sized Mr. Quackers and it was sheer joy.

The first thing you need to know about Charlie the golden retriever is that he loves Mr. Quackers.

Mr. Quackers is Charlie's stuffed yellow duck. Charlie carries him around everywhere, he loves him so.

@charliethegolden18

I always so happ to see my lil bro 😋 #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dogs #goldenretriever


Anyone who's had a dog with a favorite stuffy knows that it's a bit like a child with a favorite stuffy. As long as the stuffy is there, all is well. If stuffy goes missing, all hell breaks loose. Nobody take the stuffy away. Nobody lose the stuffy. Nobody mess with the stuffy.

Where they go, their stuffy goes.

Where Charlie goes, Mr. Quackers goes.

That's just the way it is.

