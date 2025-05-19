Kindergartener invites bus driver she adores as her special guest to graduation party
"She sat with him the whole time."
Kindergarten graduation is a big deal for students and parents alike. For six-year-old Mallie Courtney, there was one special person she wanted to invite to her graduation party: her beloved bus driver Don Allen.
Courtney, from Bradford, Tennessee, made hearts melt in a sweet video shared by her aunt Holly Bratcher (@hollypaigebrachter) on social media that showed her spending time with Allen on her big day. In the video, the two are seated next to each other, playing games and eating snacks while celebrating her big accomplishment.
"Ok so this was the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. 😭😭😭 they acted like best friends! '," she captioned the video.
The two were glued side by side the entire party. "Y'all my niece's bus driver came to her party and she sat with him the THE WHOLE TIME," she added. "They played games and talked the whole time. This is the cutest thing ever."
In an interview with PEOPLE, Courtney's aunt Holly shared her surprise when she arrived at the party and didn't recognize Allen. "I asked her mom, 'Who is that man?'" she told the publication. "And she told me it was her bus driver, and how much Mallie adores him. When she told me that Mallie had invited him to her party, I thought it was the sweetest thing!"
It was clear the two had a special bond. Bratcher also added that during the school year, they hugged each other every morning and every afternoon.
It meant the world to Courtney that he showed up. "I was so excited that Mr. Don actually came!" she told PEOPLE. "I ran and gave him a hug and we ate together and played games and I gave him my cupcake because I didn't want it."
She went on to call him her "best friend." "He said he was proud of me and that he will see me Monday morning. I liked hanging out with him the most, we are best friends," she added.
With nearly six million views on TikTok, the video resonated with many people who also shared about their close relationships with bus drivers in the comments. "I invited my janitor from high school to my graduation party. And he was so exited to come he brought his wife. It’s been 10 years and he still mentions it," one wrote. Another shared, "My 10th grade geography teacher (a 75 year old man) took a personal day to come to my mom’s funeral. I will never forget him."
The heartwarming video also made an impact on Bratcher, who shared it hoping to inspire others. "My hope from this video is that in the broken world we live in, there are still good people," Bratcher shared with PEOPLE. "Genuine people still are here and want to help impact children’s lives and even older people’s lives. We live in a time of many sad things happening in the world, and seeing things like this gives comfort that with all the bad in the world, there is still good."