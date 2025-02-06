Off duty school bus driver rushes into burning house to save 'his kids' on his bus route
The kids weren't home but he rescued their dogs.
When you work with kids, they often feel like your own. You're entrusted to care for them and protect them just as you would your own children. This protection factor doesn't end once the kids leave your classroom or step off of your bus. If you see one of your kids from work in trouble, it doesn't matter that you're outside of business hours, most will do whatever is needed to jump in and protect them.
While most people who work with children hope they never encounter a time where they need to jump into action, they remain prepared. Ohio school bus driver, Todd Morris had this theory tested when he was driving his personal vehicle off duty and realized one of the houses on his school bus route was on fire. Immediately, Morris knew students he drove to and from school daily lived in the house that was being engulfed in flames.
But turns out Morris isn't only a school bus driver, he's also former law enforcement and an Army veteran. The man didn't hesitate to come to a screeching halt and jump out of his truck to try to save the family inside.
man near flaming house Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash
Morris explains to Today what went through his mind when he saw the flames, “My heart just dropped. All I could think was, 'My kids. My kids are inside.’”
The schools in the area were closed due to extreme winter temperatures, so the former military member knew there was a big possibility that his students were inside. Don't worry, Morris called 911 before he ran towards a burning home. There was no answer at the locked door so Morris kicked the door in with the only thing on his mind being to make sure the kids were safe.
"I literally do call the kids on my bus, they're my kids. I watch out for them at least two hours a day. And I know every kid on my bus, every kid has a nickname," he tells News 5 Cleveland.
After kicking in the door, Morris looked around the house that was filled with thick smoke trying to make sure the kids were safe. Thankfully, the four children and their parents, Matt and Jordan Fisher were not home. Since school was canceled, the Fisher children spent the night with their grandmother so Matt and Jordan could go to work. But the home wasn't empty, while searching through the home, Morris came across the two family dogs, Lady and Cash.
Morris tells Today, "There was so much smoke I could barely see in front of me. It took me a second to orient myself and figure out which way I needed to go. The second floor was completely engulfed."
The Army veteran explains to the outlet that it was when he came back downstairs that he came in contact with the dogs, “They were staring at me like deer in headlights. They looked so scared."
One of the dogs, Cash is disabled so Morris had to carry him to his car. Both dogs got out safely and while the fire was put out in under two hours, the family lost everything. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family recover from this devastating loss.
The Fisher family is thankful for the man's quick action and selflessness which helped save their beloved pets. They plan to rebuild on the same property with the funds that are raised. As for Morris, he doesn't think he did anything special, I was in the right place at the right time. I did what anyone else would do, with my background in law enforcement and the military," he tells News 5 Cleveland.