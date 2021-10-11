Kim Kardashian roasted her family on 'SNL' and even people who aren't fans had to love it
Kim Kardashian is one of the most polarizing people in American popular culture. She's been the queen of reality television since "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered in 2007 and is the 10th most popular social media influencer in the world.
However, for many, she is nothing more than an arrogant, spoiled and greedy reality star whose only talent is an incredible knack for self-promotion.
(Although, she was able to charm former President Trump into letting a grandmother who got busted for pot out of jail and that was pretty awesome.)
A lot of folks were angry that Kardashian was chosen to host the second episode of the 47th season of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. How could someone with little comedy or acting experience pull off one of the toughest jobs on television?
Well, she actually pulled it off and a lot of her success came from the ability to make fun of herself and her family.
Kardashian's monologue played like a roast of her family, O.J. Simpson and herself.
Kim Kardashian West Monologue - SNL www.youtube.com
Kardashian made fun of her 2007 leaked sex tape.
"When they asked me to host [SNL], I was like, why? I haven't had a movie premiere in a long time," she quipped. "I mean actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one even told me it was premiering … It must've slipped my mom's mind."
She knows that her soon-to-be ex-husband is obnoxious.
"I married the best rapper of all time," she began. "Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.
"So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality," she joked.
She brought up another subject that's taboo in the Kardashian house, her father's relationship with O.J. Simpson.
"It's because of [my father] that I met my first Black person. Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?" she joked. "I know it's sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark—or several—or none at all, I still don't know."
Even the most hardcore Kim haters had to love the shade she threw at her sisters.
"I'm excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I'm so much more than a pretty face … and good hair, and great makeup, and amazing boobs and a perfect butt. Basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons," she said.
Later in the show, she continued sticking it to her family by playing a perfectly sluggish version of her sister Kourtney in a "People's Court" parody called "People's Kourt." In the sketch, Kourtney is a judge overseeing all of her family's cases.
"SNL"'s Heidi Gardner played Kim in the sketch, wearing a body-concealing outfit like the one she debuted at Kanye's first "Donda" album listening party in July.
The People's Kourt - SNL www.youtube.com
Kardashian proved that she learned a little something about hip-hop from Kanye in a musical number featuring Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson called "Ladies Night Song."
It's all about what happens when "grown" women try to party like they did in their 20s.
Ladies Night Song - SNL www.youtube.com
Regardless of your opinion of Kardashian, she did a great job on the show because she was a good sport and showed everyone that she's totally self-aware. She knows who she is and why she and her family are such polarizing figures. So maybe that just proves she's been acting all along?
