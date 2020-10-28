Kim Kardashian shared pics of her private island vacation with a note about being 'humble' during COVID-19
It's not hard for most people to make fun of the Kardashians. But this week it got even easier after Kim tweeted she took a birthday getaway to Tahiti with her friends and family — during a deadly pandemic.
"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," she tweeted.
Tweeting that you rented a private island to "feel normal" is a rich brag if I ever heard one.
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle wit… https://t.co/SzldTaFwRp— Kim Kardashian West (@Kim Kardashian West)1603821970.0
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these t… https://t.co/DoQtnr0FNa— Kim Kardashian West (@Kim Kardashian West)1603821964.0
"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40," she continued.
We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020
Kim, for 99.9% of the entire world, taking a trip to a private island is "out of reach." But to make a point of it when most people can't leave their house, let alone their country, seemed more than a little tone deaf to some people.
To top it off, she says the trip "humbly" reminded her of privilege. Which is basically saying "I felt very lucky that I have the ability to live a life of luxury that you could only dream of."
But, you know, that's her brand. So, I have to believe that she knew exactly what she was doing when she let everyone know how great it is she can get away from the reality the vast majority of people around the world are experiencing today but especially in her home of America.
The tweets inspired a meme where people took Kim's words and recast them as dispatches from a world on fire.
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle wit… https://t.co/h13OykR5Wn— Ken Klippenstein (@Ken Klippenstein)1603836752.0
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle wit… https://t.co/ROqFHzXAM7— sophie thompson (@sophie thompson)1603840266.0
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/Bz2IJGp2Fe
— Breonna Taylor's killers are still free (@fourthlettr) October 28, 2020
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle wit… https://t.co/U4cPD7TYiI— PJ Vogt early if you’re able (@PJ Vogt early if you’re able)1603826687.0
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle wit… https://t.co/HutVjNzpuE— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Otto Von Biz Markie)1603828129.0
But the responses haven't all been funny. Colin Hanks, whose parents contracted the virus back in March, came after her hard.
Let them eat cake. https://t.co/J39lvC3WSO— Colin Hanks (@Colin Hanks)1603830608.0
While others used the opportunity to explain the real hardships people are facing right now.
Humble is doing a hell of a lot of heavy lifting here!
— Sheila O'Flanagan 📚📚📚 (@sheilaoflanagan) October 27, 2020
Humble (noun): having or showing a modest or low estimate of one's own importance... by throwing yourself a 40th birthday party on a private island during a pandemic.
Blessed (noun): to feel lucky to have health, while others die, and fortune, while others can't afford rent.
— 📷 Jena Ardell (@jenaardell) October 27, 2020
For my birthday I was sent a notice of unemployment & I haven't seen my mom since March! Hopefully you're happy on your island of fun vacation pic.twitter.com/0HlFfSNpzo
— Encinitas99 Ⓥ (@MamaVegan13) October 27, 2020
Mask up, poors! pic.twitter.com/KtHdTjjE03
— Blue Lives Are Just Pretend |Gavin Eugene Short 🦐 (@big_bruiser) October 27, 2020
- Don Lemon says there's two viruses killing Americans: 'COVID-19 ... ›
- Kim Kardashian West has released her first public statement about ... ›
- Kim Kardashian finally opened up about how the O.J. Simpson trial ... ›