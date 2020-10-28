Kim Kardashian shared pics of her private island vacation with a note about being 'humble' during COVID-19

via Kim Kardashian West / Twitter

It's not hard for most people to make fun of the Kardashians. But this week it got even easier after Kim tweeted she took a birthday getaway to Tahiti with her friends and family — during a deadly pandemic.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," she tweeted.

Tweeting that you rented a private island to "feel normal" is a rich brag if I ever heard one.


"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40," she continued.

Kim, for 99.9% of the entire world, taking a trip to a private island is "out of reach." But to make a point of it when most people can't leave their house, let alone their country, seemed more than a little tone deaf to some people.

To top it off, she says the trip "humbly" reminded her of privilege. Which is basically saying "I felt very lucky that I have the ability to live a life of luxury that you could only dream of."

But, you know, that's her brand. So, I have to believe that she knew exactly what she was doing when she let everyone know how great it is she can get away from the reality the vast majority of people around the world are experiencing today but especially in her home of America.

The tweets inspired a meme where people took Kim's words and recast them as dispatches from a world on fire.







But the responses haven't all been funny. Colin Hanks, whose parents contracted the virus back in March, came after her hard.


While others used the opportunity to explain the real hardships people are facing right now.


