Don't come between this 4-yr-old and her favorite songs—and definitely don't sing them wrong
Everyone enjoys a cute kid video, but when a cute kid also exudes precociousness and personality, that's the stuff of viral delight.
Maliya Kabs is only four years old, but remember her name because if this car conversation with her dad is any indication, she's probably going to rule the world someday.
Not only can she say words in several different languages, but she can also sing and dance with more soul than most adults—and she can put her dad, Tay, in his place without the most adorable shade ever thrown.
In just two minutes, it's clear that this kiddo could command a room. She's not overbearing or disrespectful, she's just calmly and indisputably in charge of herself and everything in her orbit.
When she starts singing Selena—oh my. And When Tay sings the song wrong—she was just done. So hilarious.
Maliya Kabs SHOCKS dad with Spanish & Portuguese www.youtube.com
The best part is that a four-year-old doesn't really know how funny they are. This isn't an act—it's just her being her fabulous self.
The Kabs family shares videos on social media, and if you enjoyed this car karaoke, you'll enjoy their others as well. The North London family is made up of husband and wife, Tay and Chan, and their three kids, Teija, Maliya, and TJ, and they share the vibrant joy of their loving family life with silly games, dance-offs and sing-offs, celebrations, and more.
Mali and Tay's car songs are a highlight, every time. Here they celebrated her fourth birthday with a fancy dress, a dance lesson for dad, and a surprise from mom and big sister:
MALIYA KABS TURNS 4 🎉🎉 www.youtube.com
Their car videos go back all the way to when she was just a toddler singing "Baby Shark," and each one is as adorable as the next.
Check out this one from when she was three and she had to open the car door so she could dance properly:
AFROBEATS MAKES 3 YEAR OLD JUMP OUT THE CAR‼️ www.youtube.com
Social media can be a mixed bag of awfulness and awesomeness, but the Kabs family is bringing nothing but awesome to it.
Their social media journey started off three years ago with Tay and Teija messing around in the car and making videos to send Chan at work to make her smile. Someone suggested they post it on Facebook, and after it racked up 100,000 views, they knew they had something and grabbed the opportunity.
Now Tay and Chan, who previously worked as an engineer and a cardiac technician, have made sharing their family life their full-time jobs, which they say allows them to spend more time with their kids.
"The best bits for us is to spending time together and working as a family," Chan told Mirror last month. "I think because we all do enjoy it so much, it's great to do something you love and spend time with your family. We're able to get really more involved in their life, whereas when you're working, nine to five, you can miss so much."
The Kabs Family is definitely a channel to check out if you could use a little more delight in your life. You can follow them on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
