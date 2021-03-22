popular

Don't come between this 4-yr-old and her favorite songs—and definitely don't sing them wrong

The Kabs Family/YouTube

Everyone enjoys a cute kid video, but when a cute kid also exudes precociousness and personality, that's the stuff of viral delight.

Maliya Kabs is only four years old, but remember her name because if this car conversation with her dad is any indication, she's probably going to rule the world someday.

Not only can she say words in several different languages, but she can also sing and dance with more soul than most adults—and she can put her dad, Tay, in his place without the most adorable shade ever thrown.

In just two minutes, it's clear that this kiddo could command a room. She's not overbearing or disrespectful, she's just calmly and indisputably in charge of herself and everything in her orbit.

When she starts singing Selena—oh my. And When Tay sings the song wrong—she was just done. So hilarious.

Maliya Kabs SHOCKS dad with Spanish & Portuguese www.youtube.com

The best part is that a four-year-old doesn't really know how funny they are. This isn't an act—it's just her being her fabulous self.

The Kabs family shares videos on social media, and if you enjoyed this car karaoke, you'll enjoy their others as well. The North London family is made up of husband and wife, Tay and Chan, and their three kids, Teija, Maliya, and TJ, and they share the vibrant joy of their loving family life with silly games, dance-offs and sing-offs, celebrations, and more.

Mali and Tay's car songs are a highlight, every time. Here they celebrated her fourth birthday with a fancy dress, a dance lesson for dad, and a surprise from mom and big sister:

MALIYA KABS TURNS 4 🎉🎉 www.youtube.com

Their car videos go back all the way to when she was just a toddler singing "Baby Shark," and each one is as adorable as the next.

Check out this one from when she was three and she had to open the car door so she could dance properly:

AFROBEATS MAKES 3 YEAR OLD JUMP OUT THE CAR‼️ www.youtube.com

Social media can be a mixed bag of awfulness and awesomeness, but the Kabs family is bringing nothing but awesome to it.

Their social media journey started off three years ago with Tay and Teija messing around in the car and making videos to send Chan at work to make her smile. Someone suggested they post it on Facebook, and after it racked up 100,000 views, they knew they had something and grabbed the opportunity.

Now Tay and Chan, who previously worked as an engineer and a cardiac technician, have made sharing their family life their full-time jobs, which they say allows them to spend more time with their kids.

"The best bits for us is to spending time together and working as a family," Chan told Mirror last month. "I think because we all do enjoy it so much, it's great to do something you love and spend time with your family. We're able to get really more involved in their life, whereas when you're working, nine to five, you can miss so much."

The Kabs Family is definitely a channel to check out if you could use a little more delight in your life. You can follow them on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

This International Women’s Day, Tory Burch and Upworthy Are Celebrating Empowered Women Making a Difference

Tory Burch

Courtesy of Tory Burch

True

This March marks one year since the start of the pandemic… and it's been an incredibly difficult year: Over 500,000 people have died and hundreds of thousands have lost their jobs. But the pandemic's economic downturn has been disproportionately affecting women because they are more likely to work in hard-hit industries, such as hospitality or entertainment, and many of them have been forced to leave their jobs due to the lack of childcare.

But throughout all that hardship, women have, over and over again, found ways to help one another and solve problems.

"Around the world, women have stepped up and found ways to help where it is needed most," says Tory Burch, an entrepreneur who started her own business in 2004.

Burch knows a thing or two about empowering women: After seeing the many obstacles that women in business face — even before the pandemic — she created the Tory Burch Foundation in 2009 to empower women entrepreneurs.

And now, for International Women's Day, her company is launching a global campaign with Upworthy to celebrate the women around the world who give back and create real change in their communities.

"I hope the creativity and resilience of these women, and the amazing ways they have found to have real impact, will inspire and energize others as much as they have me," Burch says.

This year's Empowered Women certainly are inspiring:

Shalini SamtaniCourtesy of Shalini Samtani

Take, for example, Shalini Samtani. When her daughter was diagnosed with a rare immune disorder, she spent a lot of time in the hospital, which caused her to quickly realize that there wasn't a single company in the toy industry servicing the physical or emotional needs of the 3 million hospitalized children across America every year. She was determined to change that — so she created The Spread the Joy Foundation to deliver free play kits to pediatric patients all around the country.

Varsha YajmanCourtesy of Varsha Yajman

Varsha Yajman is another one of this year's nominees. She is just 18 years old, and yet she has been diligently fighting to build awareness and action for climate justice for the last seven years by leading school strikes, working as a paralegal with Equity Generations Lawyers, and speaking to CEOs from Siemen's and several big Australian banks at AGMs.

Caitlin MurphyCourtesy of Caitlin Murphy

Caitlin Murphy, meanwhile, stepped up in a big way during the pandemic by pivoting her business — Global Gateway Logistics — to secure and transport over 2 million masks to hospitals and senior care facilities across the country. She also created the Gateway for Good program, which purchased and donated 10,000 KN95 masks for local small businesses, charities, cancer patients and their families, immunocompromised, and churches in the area.

Simone GordonCourtesy of Simone Gordon

Simone Gordon, a domestic violence survivor and single mom, wanted to pay it forward after she received help getting essentials and tuition assistance — so she created the Instagram account @TheBlackFairyGodMotherOfficial and nonprofit to provide direct assistance to families in need. During the pandemic alone, they have raised over $50,000 for families and they have provided emergency assistance — in the form of groceries — for numerous women and families of color.

Victoria SanusiCourtesy of Victoria Sanusi

Victoria Sanusi started Black Gals Livin' with her friend Jas and the podcast has been an incredibly powerful way of destigmatizing mental health for numerous listeners. The podcast quickly surpassed a million listens, was featured on Michaela Coel's "I May Destroy You," won podcast of the year at the Brown Sugar Awards, and was named one of Elle Magazine's best podcasts of 2020.

And Upworthy and Tory Burch are just getting started. They are still searching the globe for more extraordinary women who are making an impact in their communities.

Do you know one? If you do, nominate her now. If she's selected, she could receive $5,000 to give to a nonprofit of her choice through the Tory Burch Foundation. Submissions are being accepted on a rolling basis — and one Empowered woman will be selected each month starting in April.

Nominate her now at www.toryburch.com/empoweredwomen.

Michelle Obama tells Kelly Clarkson why she loves living the 'empty nester' life

via The Kelly Clarkson Show

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was clear about who's had a tougher time dealing with their daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, leaving home to go to college.

"Oh, my husband," she said of former President Barack Obama. "He was weeping and ... he still is like, 'They left me!'" Michelle was totally ready for them to go off to school. "I was like, 'Kick them out the door,'' she joked.

Malia is currently a senior at Harvard and Sasha is a sophomore at the University of Michigan.

However, once the Obamas started getting used to the next phase in their lives, COVID-19 hit and the kids had to move back home and study online.

Keep Reading Show less
This organization is ensuring that North Texas residents can receive a higher education

Courtesy of The Commit Partnership
True

For Festus Oyinwola, a 19-year-old first-generation college student from Dallas, Texas, the financial burden of attending college made his higher education dreams feel like a faraway goal.

As his high school graduation neared, Oyinwola feared he would have to interrupt his educational pursuits for at least a year to save up to attend college.

That changed when Oyinwola learned of the Dallas County Promise, a new program launched by The Commit Partnership, a community navigator that works to ensure that all North Texas students receive an equitable education.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

The Dallas County Promise covers any cost of tuition not included in financial aid grants. To date, nearly 60 high schools in Dallas County currently participate in this initiative.

It pairs students — including Oyinwola — with a success coach for the following three years of their education.

To ensure that students like Oyinwola have the opportunity to build a solid foundation, The Commit Partnership is supported by businesses like Capital One who are committed to driving meaningful change in Dallas County through improved access to education.

The bank's support comes as part of its initial $200 million, multi-year commitment to advance socioeconomic mobility through the Capital One Impact Initiative.

Keep Reading Show less
