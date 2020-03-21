Toddler twins discussing being 'in quarantines' is painfully adorable

Toddlers talking to one another is always adorable. Twin toddlers talking to each other takes adorable to another level. And twin toddlers talking about being "in quarantines" while chanting "Go away germs!" is so cute it almost hurts.
Who'd have thought pandemic safety measures could ever be cute?
Megan Elizabeth shared a video of her 3-year-old twins chatting with one another in their bedroom on TikTok, explaining that they always have conversations about their day while she puts their little brother to sleep. The conversation topics this time? Quarantine, germs, springtime, and batteries.
So. Freaking. Precious.
