Culture

Amy Schumer caught a major milestone moment on video, and it's toddlerhood in a nutshell

Amy Schumer caught a major milestone moment on video, and it's toddlerhood in a nutshell
Amy Schumer/Instagram

There is nothing more delightful as a parent than when your child says "Mama" or "Dada"—or some variation thereof—for the first time. That verbal recognition is a precious moment that most parents treasure, but few are able to catch on video. Unless you have a camera on your little one 24/7 (which would be a little creepy), most major kid milestones live only in our memories or as notes in a scrapbook.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer got lucky this week, though. She managed to catch her son Gene, who is 16 months old, saying "Dad" for the first time on video. And naturally, it's adorable.

"We just wanted to say hi Daddy, we miss you and we hope you're having a fun day," Schumer said in the video, referring to her husband Chris Fisher, who wasn't home. "Can you say 'Dad'?" she then said to Gene, who paused for a moment then obliged.

Schumer and whoever is behind the camera gasped in surprise, and a woman sitting at the dining table started clapping when he said it. And for a moment, Gene got excited, too.

But then, total toddlerhood happened. Watch:

Poor Gene probably got startled by everyone celebrating and it overwhelmed his little 16-month-old self. Such is life with a toddler. Over-the-top adorableness and joy followed by bursts of tears and wailing. It's just how it goes. That dichotomy is toddlerhood in a nutshell.

"This video was clearly a surprise to us Getting to experience these first moments with my son makes me feel so lucky," Schumer wrote in the caption. Then she made reference to a friend, Angelia Henry, and her son. "I would like to ask anyone reading this to google DJ Henry," she wrote.

According to InStyle, D.J. Henry was a college student at Pace University who was shot and killed by police in 2010. Henry at a party at a restaurant when other patrons got into a fight. Police were called, and as Henry was driving away from the scene, a police officer shot him through his windshield. He was pulled from the car and handcuffed on the ground. He died on the pavement.

The family sued. but a grand jury did not indict anyone involved in the killing. The family accepted a partial settlement in 2016, but in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, the family is asking for a new investigation into Henry's death.

"This was murder. It's plain and simple," Henry's sister Amber told local Boston news outlet 25 Investigates. "It's obvious it didn't have to end this way. I have a hope in my heart and a fire in my soul that I'm not going to give up until it happens. I know if my brother was here he would do the same thing for me."

Joe Kennedy III shared the Henrys' story in July:

How lovely for Schumer to draw attention to these parents' pleas for justice while sharing her own parenting moments. With more than 2.6 million reactions to her "Dad" video, that's a powerful way to use her influence and reach a lot of people with their story.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
parenting
Badge
P&G Good Everyday
P&G Good Everyday
Let's Do More Together

Americans produce 3x more waste than the rest of the world. Here’s how we can cut back.

Photo by Patricia Valério on Unsplash

True

The average American produces nearly 5 pounds of waste material—cardboard, plastic, aluminum cans, and junk mail—each day. The United States creates significantly more garbage than the rest of the world (roughly 3 times more!), and we're running out of places to put it.

Most people are aware that recycling is important, but knowing exactly what and how to recycle properly can be confusing. Let's face it: we are, as a nation, stretched pretty thin in this particular moment; now we have one more thing to worry about? In a word, yes.

Don't worry though, because whether you're new to recycling or have been doing it for years, there is always something more to learn and endless ways you can help. To make saving the planet a little bit simpler, we compiled a list of small things you can do that will make a huge impact.

Acknowledgment. Most of us go about our day without thinking about the garbage we're producing, so simply tuning in to the choices we make is a big step forward. For example, online shopping increased dramatically in 2020, translating into a lot more cardboard boxes, plastic shopping bags, and Styrofoam takeout containers finding their way into households. That is a lot of trash!

Awareness. Buy from brands with a proven track record of environmental responsibility. Select foods in recyclable containers. Take the time to educate yourself on the best eco-friendly grocery stores in your area, and then... actually shop there.

Keep Reading Show less
Culture

Carl Sagan's answer when Ted Turner asked if he's a socialist is a roadmap for rebuilding America

via David Grinspoon / YouTube

In 1989, CNN founder Ted Turner asked iconic astrophysicist and science communicator Carl Sagan about his political leanings.

Surely, someone with such a deep understanding of the universe and a passion for humanism would have important insights into how we organize ourselves politically.

"Are you a socialist?" Turner asked Sagan. "I'm not sure what a socialist is," he replied.

Keep Reading Show less
best of humanity
Badge
P&G Good Everyday
P&G Good Everyday
Let's Do More Together

Two heroic teachers refuse to let a pandemic stop them from reaching underserved youth in their communities

Photo courtesy of Lily Read
True

Now more than ever, teachers are America's unsung heroes. They are taking on the overwhelming task of not only educating our children but finding creative and effective ways to do it in an unpredictable virtual learning environment.

Lily Read and Justin Bernard, two Massachusetts educators from one of the most diverse public high schools in the U.S. (over 25 different languages are spoken in the student body!), feel ready to meet the challenges of this unprecedented school year. Their goal: find ways to make virtual education "as joyful as possible" to help support teenagers during quarantine.

"Our school is very economically, racially, and linguistically diverse," said Read, "which means meeting the needs for all those students is incredibly complex." That wide range of diversity means that they spend a lot of time in professional development, preparing to meet students where they are. This summer, educators in their district spent weeks learning everything from how to provide emotional and social support via virtual platforms, to meeting 504 plans and Individual Educational Plans for disabled students virtually, to mastering the various online programs necessary for instruction.

Bernard, now in his fifth year of teaching, also coaches the high school football team. Prior to the pandemic, there were clear expectations for student athletes, with clear goals and incentives to keep their grades up. Now, Bernard is concerned that student athletes will begin to fall through the cracks without the structure of physically going to school each day, and he is on a mission to do everything he can to keep that from happening.

Keep Reading Show less
teachers
popular

People familiar with stuttering explain why Biden's debate performance was extraordinary

The Hill/Twitter, Nathan Heller/Twitter

As I watched the presidential debate—in horror, like most—I perused Twitter at the same time to see if others were as appalled as I was. About an hour into the blazing tire fire, one tweet stood out to me so much I took a screenshot of it.

Biden has shared publicly his struggles with stuttering, which he's dealt with since childhood. In 2011, he wrote an article for People magazine detailing his experiences.

"I never had professional therapy," he wrote, "but a couple of nuns taught me to put a cadence to my speaking, and that's why I spent so much time reading poetry – Emerson and Yeats. But even in my small, boys' prep school, I got nailed in Latin class with the nickname Joe Impedimenta. You get so desperate, you're so embarrassed."

Keep Reading Show less
politics
popular

Beverly Hills police frisked a Black man for the 'crime' of holding a Versace bag in public

via Beverly Hills PD and Salehe Bembury / Instagram

Salehe Bembury was understandably outraged after being stopped and frisked by a Beverly Hills police officer on Thursday. He was apprehended by officers for jaywalking after shopping at the Versace store.

"I was in Beverly Hills. I went to go visit my buddy Amiri's store. And I was like, you know what, I'm never in Beverly Hills, let me stop by the Versace store. I grab a few things, and I'm walking back to my car," he said in a video he recorded after the incident.

"All of a sudden, this cop car pulls up on me on the corner, like with the quickness," he said.

Now, jaywalking is illegal in Beverly Hills, so the police weren't wrong to stop him. But the way they treat him during the interaction is why Bembury, and many others, believe he was the victim of racial profiling.

Keep Reading Show less
black lives matter
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites