5-star Scottish resort offers whimsical afternoon tea experience with 'naughty sheep'
Cameron House's Woolly Wellness retreat includes tea in the garden with adorably rude guests.
Remember when "goat yoga" was all the rage? And then "cow cuddling" and "turkey cuddling" made everyone's bucket lists?
Now we can add "nuzzling with naughty sheep" to the mix, but with a fancy Scottish twist.
Less than an hour from Glasgow, Scotland, the Cameron House resort sits on the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond, looking as if it were plucked straight out of a fairy tale. Sprawling green grounds, gorgeous lake views and a four-story castled mansion greet guests as their "home away from home" (only better), and a perusal of the reviews show guests raving about the 5-star resort's elegance, beauty and exceptional service.
I mean, just look at this place:
Cameron House sit on Lake Lochmond in Scotland.Cameron House
Up til now, Cameron House reviews haven't mentioned anything about having tea with sheep, but that's about to change.
Guests at Cameron House now have access to an exclusive one-day Woolly Wellness retreat that includes a yoga flow session, a guided sound meditation with cozy sheep-themed blankets and pillows, and the highlight of the day—an unforgettably untraditional tea with actual naughty sheep.
Ever had tea with a naughty sheep?
Cameron House/Naughty Sheep
To create the unique experience, Cameron House has partnered with a nearby ethical animal encounter farm, appropriately named Naughty Sheep, which is focused on holistic wellness experiences. As part of the retreat, guests can enjoy a classic British tea in the garden while their woolly companions join in for cuddles and maybe a bite or two of the homemade snacks on the table. There's even an opportunity to feed lambs fresh milk from a bottle as part of the experience.
If you've ever wondered if your table manners are up to snuff, no worries here—you'll seem downright prim and proper compared to the sheep. But their adorable rudeness just contributes to a whimsical and hilarious experience for all.
And the hilarity is the point. Some might picture a wellness retreat as people spending their time zenned out in meditation, but "holistic" means integrating various elements of health, and joy and laughter have countless physical and psychological health benefits. Laughing triggers the release of endorphins, reducing stress, and it improves blood flow and circulation, which is good for cardiovascular health. Laughing can even boost immunity by increasing the body's production of antibodies.
The sheep-oriented retreat is also a fitting experience for the Scottish countryside, as Scotland actually boasts more sheep than people. (Not by a lot, but that statistic is real, according to The Ohio State University.) Though not native to Scotland, sheep have been an integral part of Scottish culture for thousands of years, particularly in the tradition of Scottish woolen textiles. Wool is not only warm, breathable and long-lasting, but it's one of the most sustainable fibres on the planet, and it's all thanks to millions of naughty sheep.
Cameron House on Loch Lomond
Cameron House
The Woolly Wellness retreats are offered once a month and space is very limited, so jump on it if you're interested. The day starts at Cameron House and includes transportation to and from the "ewe-nique" retreat, the delightful experiences at Naughty Sheep, a 3-course dinner at Cameron Grill restaurant, a one-night stay at Cameron House and a full Scottish breakfast in the morning.
Who needs goat yoga when you can enjoy the charm of Scotland, the luxury of a lake resort, the rejuvenating effects of a wellness retreat and some memory-making sheep nuzzling? Go to the Cameron House website to learn more about the Woolly Wellness retreat and the resort's other offerings as well.
