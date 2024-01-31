Jodie Foster names two movies 'everybody should see' and one of them may surprise you
Who knew the award-winning actress was a "Team America" fan?
With a lengthy list of credits in critically acclaimed films like “Taxi Driver” and “Silence of the Lambs,” not to mention being a highly successful director for decades, you can probably trust any movie recommendations Jodie Foster gives you.
Recently Foster was asked in Interview magazine to pick one movie she thought everyone should see at least once in their lifetime.
Pulling a pretty badass move, the legendary filmmaker gave not one, but two movies. And one of her recommendations might come as a surprise.
First up, Foster listed A24’s “Everything, Everywhere All At Once,” which probably isn’t that shocking. After all, it won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2023, and is kind of on the top of practically everyone’s list right now.
But “Everything, Everywhere” is actually her number two choice. Number one is…drumroll please…”Team America: World Police.”
Yes, the movie where the world is saved from a global terrorist group by an elite team of puppets. That’s the one.
And look, her reasoning is quite relatable.
“A sense of humor is my touchstone, and I have a very dumb sense of humor. Sometimes with actors, even in the most dramatic circumstances, I like to laugh with them. I like to laugh about really intense things,” she said.
Fair point, we all (hopefully) have a “dumb” movie or television show that gives us a good giggle. For Foster, it’s “Team America.” For me, it’s “Frasier” reruns. For you, it’s something else.
Since promoting “True Detective: Night Country,” which Foster stars in, we’ve caught a bit more of her sense of humor in interviews, like a recent article in The Guardian where she joked about Gen Zers being “irritating” to work with.
“They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’” she quipped.
This cheekiness isn’t a side of Foster the public hasn't seen much over the years. But then again, the actress has understandably valued her privacy—especially after overcoming the inherent challenges of childhood stardom, enduring stalkers and having to hide her sexuality for so many years. So the very fact that she is playfully defending the brilliance of “Team America” or teasing Gen Z for their laidback-ness, seems like she has maybe reached a new chapter in her life.
"True Detective: Night Country" is currently airing on HBO.