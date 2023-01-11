+
Pop Culture

Michelle Yeoh gave a perfect response to being rushed through her Golden Globes speech

Her reaction to the music cue was immediate, authoritative and hilarious.

Michelle Yeoh
Georges Biard/Wikimedia Commons

Michelle Yeoh has been acting in films for 40 years.

Michelle Yeoh won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes for her leading role as Evelyn Wang in the acclaimed film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." It was a moment the actress had been waiting 40 years to have, and she wasn't about to let anyone rush her through it.

Yeoh, 60, has been acting in action films in Hong Kong since the 1980s and in the U.S. since the late '90s, kicking martial arts butt alongside the likes of Jet Li, Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan's 007. With major roles in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "Crazy Rich Asians," among other films, she's become a well-recognized face to any regular filmgoer. But until "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she had never played the lead role in a Hollywood film.

Winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy was Yeoh's moment to revel in her success after decades of uphill battles as an Asian actress in an industry filled with underrepresentation and misrepresentation. So when the music cue indicated she needed to wrap up her acceptance speech at the two-minute mark, she simply wasn't having it.

It's a common annoyance in award shows for winners to be interrupted by the music during their speeches, which must be kept short so the event doesn't drag on for too long, but Yeoh could have won an award for how quickly and decisively she reacted as soon as the piano started playing.

"Shut up, please," she said, mid-sentence. "I can beat you up, OK? And that's serious."

Watch:

As if this woman wasn't legendary enough already. Congratulations on your Best Actress win, Michelle Yeoh. You deserve it, and you have most certainly earned your full moment in the spotlight.

michelle yeoh
Education

A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.

The school assignment was intended to spark debate and discussion — but isn't that part of the problem?

Trameka Brown-Berry/Facebook

A school assignment asked for 3 "good" reasons for slavery.

This article originally appeared on 01.12.18


It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework.

Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.

And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Pop Culture

Jason Derulo was asked to do an opera version of 'Baby Got Back.' He totally nailed it.

You've never heard the Sir Mix-a-Lot classic quite like this.

commons.wikimedia.org

Jason Derulo in 2018.

Is there anything more fun than epic remixes of classic bops? No there isn’t.

This universal law gets magnified when two seemingly antithetical styles get blended together. Like, say … I don’t know … maybe '90s hip-hop with opera.

For the BBC version of the musical game show “That’s My Jam,” singer Jason Derulo was promised something that was gonna “test his range as a musician” in front of millions of people, and the show delivered.

Derulo is widely known for his pop singles “Whatcha Say” and “Talk Dirty”—not to mention singing his own name in multiple songs—so getting assigned to perform Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” might not initially seem like much of a stretch.

But then, he was tasked with singing it in the style of musical theater. “With a little opera thrown in there,” quipped musical director Adam Blackstone.
video
Education

A mom was frustrated that there weren't shows for kids with developmental delays. So, she made one herself.

Ms. Rachel has taken the internet by storm with her show geared toward educating parents and toddlers.

Today 3rd Hour YouTube Screenshot

Mom couldn't find a show for children with developmental delays.

If there's one thing a determined parent will do, it's make sure their kid is getting their needs met. Even if that means they have to reinvent the wheel to do it. Rachel Griffin Accurso, or as parents across TikTok and YouTube know her, Ms. Rachel, found herself without any real options for additional resources to help her toddler who was diagnosed with a speech delay.

Accurso was looking for a developmentally appropriate show for her son but she wasn't having any luck. That's when she decided to take her teaching degree and get to work on creating her own show. It became a family business when she teamed up with her husband, Broadway composer Aron Accurso, who has been there every step of the way. He's even in the episodes singing along.

"Songs for Littles" has infiltrated homes across America. If you have a toddler and internet access, you've likely heard of it. The show has more than a billion views on YouTube. Yes, that's billion, with a "B." Ms. Rachel also has more than 19 million likes on TikTok and has speech pathologists everywhere singing her praises.

ms. rachel
Pop Culture

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

She was totally chill about it, too.

via Absolutely Lauren/TikTok

TikTok user Absolutely Lauren catches an online scammer.

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion.

In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand.

A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake.

“I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”

fraud
Pop Culture

Kate Winslet gave a wonderful pep talk to a young reporter struggling through her first interview

"When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever.”

Wikipedia/Twitter

"You’ve got this. OK, let’s do it!”

Imagine being an amateur journalist, and your very first celebrity interview is one of Hollywood’s biggest names, promoting one of Hollywood’s biggest movies.

Nerve-wracking? Yeah, I think so.

Such was the situation for Martha, a "kinderreporterin,” aka child reporter from German TV network ZDF, who was tasked with interviewing Kate Winslet as part of an international press junket for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Thankfully, the celebrity she sat down with is first and foremost a lovely human being.

As soon as Martha shyly admitted this was her very first interview, Winslet immediately threw away any notion of formal interview etiquette and chose instead to comfort the young journalist.

video
Family

Mom's hilarious 'mom police' skits have mothers everywhere nodding and chuckling

The items she pulls out of her 'Molice' vest are perfection.

@bmackwrites/TikTok

The "Molice" steps in when parents could use a little help.

Parenting is a long, tough gig no matter how you slice it. And if we don't approach the process with a healthy amount of humor, it's even harder. Being able to laugh about the pitfalls and woes of parenting is one of the keys to not losing your everlovin' mind as you strive to raise good humans.

Enter Bridgett Mack, mom, author, motivational speaker, pastor's wife … and friendly neighborhood "Molice" officer.

Practically every parent wishes they had someone on speed dial who could help us when we are at our wits' end or when our offspring are doing something we don't know how to handle. Someone with some kind of authority, who had the power and skill to convince our children to cease their tomfoolery. Someone these kids might listen to when they've tuned mom and dad out.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting humor