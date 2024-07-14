Jeeps have 'easter eggs' hidden on the vehicle and people are sharing theirs
Well, this is fun.
Today, half of the Internet learned that Jeep vehicles have hidden 'Easter eggs' on them. Apparently, the other half already knew but didn't bother to tell us.
As Joel Feder of Motor Authority explains, Jeep vehicles have had these little surprises since the 90s. Michael Santoro, hired as a designer in 1989, decided to slip an Easter egg into the Wrangler TJ. Since then, pretty much every vehicle has included at least one Easter Egg. According to Mopar Insiders, the Easter eggs can be found on each of the brand's cars.
Not everyone was aware of this fact, though, as a TikTok by jackiefoster40 recently revealed. The user discovered a spider hidden in his fuel tank and decided to share the Easter egg in a video.
"So I bought my first car, and a fun fact about Jeeps is that they have a hidden animal which is called an Easter egg," the user said. "I couldn't find my Easter egg for the longest time, and one day I was pumping my gas, and I saw this spider coming at me, and I thought 'oh my god', and then I realized it was my Easter egg."
@nkyrealestate 🕷JEEP WAS REALING TRYING TO GET ME.🕷🤦🏼😂 #fyp #jeepsoftiktok #spider ♬ original sound - Jackie
Now, TikTok users have been looking a little closer at their jeeps to discover the Easter eggs hidden in their cars. Most of them posted jackiefoster40's original narration over their videos to explain what was going on.
This user found a cute little lizard.
@katepetersonn Bruh wut #fyp ♬ original sound - Jackie
This user found multiple Easter eggs, including Bigfoot and a miniature grill in the headlights.
@jazzy._.boo i never realized these were easter eggs😳 #fyp #jeeprenegade ♬ original sound - Jackie
Others found jeeps on their jeeps among other Easter eggs.
@katie.deren Shook #jeep #renagade #finalsathome #fyp ♬ original sound - Jackie
This user found a dinosaur skull on their floor.
@ellkayhey Wait for it... sorry it’s dirty😬 #YoplaitCupRelay #celebratenurses #cartooncharacter #finalsathome ♬ original sound - Jackie
Some people have even found a tiny pair of flip flops on their cars.
@micaelaaaraeee welcome home to the love of my life 💕🥺👉👈 #2020 #jeepwrangler #jeepwranglerjl #wrangler #jeep #jl #jeepeasteregg #orange #car #fyp ♬ original sound - Jackie
Everyone is having a lot of fun trying to find their Easter egg.
@kennedankk
We searched the trackhawk for 30 minutes before I found it in the headlight♬ original sound - Jackie
So. Many. Animals.
@sydneytirrel brooo what!!! I thought this was fake lol...I have a fricken lizard on my car!!! I need names for it😤😉 #fyp #foryoupage #makemefamous ♬ original sound - Jackie
If you can't find the Easter eggs in your vehicles, then NowCar.com put together a handy guide that seems to cover most of them.
Hopefully everyone can have some fun searching their cars for hidden animals and objects.
This article first appeared on 5.14.20