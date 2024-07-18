Is your rear bumper aligned? People love RuPaul's unexpected but helpful parallel parking hack.
“Never thought I’d learn how to parallel park from Mama Ru."
National treasure RuPaul is best known as the creator and host of “Drag Race,” a TV show that has nothing to do with automobiles. Although, the competition is as hot as a street race with drag queens fighting to see who has the fiercest fashion, persona and performance skills.
Recently, he shocked millions of people on TikTok with a video many saw was out of character for the “Supermodel” singer; he gave a lesson on how to parallel park your car. The video was a smash on the platform, receiving over 13 million views because it was fun and surprisingly informative.
“Unironically the most understandable parallel parking tutorial I’ve ever seen thanks mama ru,” one of the commenters on the video wrote.
The TikTok video works because RuPaul shares a simple way for people to align themselves with the space they want by paying attention to their passenger-side door, or PSD, as he calls it. "The secret to parallel parking is the passenger's side door or PSD. Your PSD has a front seam and a back seam,” RuPaul shares in the video.
@rupaulofficial
Bumper? I hardly know her! Parallel parking made easy!
Here are some easy steps to parallel park like RuPaul.
1. Pull your car side by side the car in front of the open spot you would like to take
2. Give yourself about 12 inches of space between your side door and their driver’s side door
3. Put your car in reverse
4. Once the back seam of your PSD is aligned with the car in front, cut your wheel into the parking spot
5. Once the front seam of your PSD is aligned with the back bumper of the car in front, cut your wheel in the opposite direction
"Voila! Yay!," RuPaul pronounces after successfully parking his convertible. "You have been promoted."
Commenters were impressed with RuPaul’s simple technique. “RuPaul explained this better than my driving teacher,” one commenter wrote. “Unironically, the most understandable parallel parking tut I’ve ever seen, thanks, mama ru,” another added.
Some say that the reason RuPaul made the video was because of the unfounded stereotype that gay men are bad at driving.
But it’s more likely RuPaul shared the tip because he started driving at a young age and one of his first jobs was as a driver. On a 2020 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” RuPaul admitted that he began driving at 11.
“I’m from San Diego. When I was 11, my father lived in Cerritos up here near Los Angeles and we would spend the summers with him. He would go to work. Eleven years old, I would steal the keys from his Toyota Corona,” RuPaul recalled. “I would drive around Cerritos in my father’s Toyota Corona, only making right turns because I was too afraid to make left turns. Only making right turns in the neighborhood.”
Then, as a teenager, RuPaul moved from San Diego, California, to Atlanta, Georgia, and took a job driving luxury cars from California to Atlanta and back for his brother-in-law, who would flip them for a profit. “Americans have always been frontiersmen, people who are open to a new adventure, and I felt this as I drove cars alone, back and forth, across the United States,” he wrote in his 2024 memoir, “The House of Hidden Meanings.”