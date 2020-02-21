Guy pets one kitty then is swarmed by cats fighting over his lap
If you feed a stray cat, you may quickly find all the feral cats in the area living in your yard.
This gentleman wound up in kitty heaven after petting one cat and then having an entire neighborhood of feral kitties jockeying for space on his lap.
