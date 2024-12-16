She died of ALS 11 months before Christmas, but left one last gift with help of Secret Santa
She knew it would be her last chance to surprise her husband—even if she wasn't around to see it.
Christmastime can be hard for some people due to the loss of a loved one. It can be especially difficult if it's the first Christmas without them here to celebrate. You look around your house and nothing quite feels the same because you're acutely aware that someone is missing. Being around other loved ones can help ease the transition of that person no longer excitedly waiting for you to open the gift that they worked hard to pick out, but one family got a surprise from a lost loved one that they never expected.
At the start of 2024, Idaho mom and wife Kjerstin Cook lost her battle with the terminal degenerative disease ALS, leaving a hole in the hearts of her family and friends. But because she was aware of her impending early death, she wanted to ensure she left her husband one last gift, even if she wasn't around to see it.
Cook knew about a local Secret Santa that helped families every Christmas, so though she was aware the holiday was nearly a year away, the wife took the chance to write the Secret Santa just weeks before she died on February 11, 2024. Due to Kjerstin's ALS diagnosis, she was unable to hold a pen or type on a computer, so she used an iPad and wrote using eye movements. With the help of her friend, the letter was submitted for consideration of this last gift to her husband.
person holding white tablet computer Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
East Idaho News reports that her friend added a little addendum to the letter explaining how hard Kjerstin worked to write the letter herself before her passing, saying in part, "At the time of writing this letter, she had lost the ability to speak, and used an iPad to communicate. She would use her eyes to tediously look at each letter on a keypad that was visible on the iPad screen that had to be perfectly set up within her eyesight and prick out each letter. I sat with her as she typed each word with her eyes for the letter that was composed for this nomination. It took many hours and so much strength from her to do this."
made in Santa's Workshop tag Photo by Samuel Holt on Unsplash
Kjerstin's letter reads:
"Dear Secret Santa,
I realize getting a nomination in February is unusual, but unfortunately, I won’t be around in December, so hopefully, you will consider the request.
Back in 2020 I started passing out. Over the past almost four years, my health has continued to deteriorate to the point that I need full-time care. I’m a quadriplegic and I can’t eat regular food. Finally after years of specialist after specialist and every test they could think of, I finally got a diagnosis of ALS.
It took so long I was near the end already and the doctor gave me three to six months and I am on the fourth month so understanding that I won’t be here for another Christmas, I would like to nominate Dustin Cook for all the service he has provided over the past years. For those who don’t know much about ALS, it is hard to explain just how much you lose. I am completely dependent on him for everything, and he continues to amaze me with the depth of his love and compassion.
He has tried and succeeded at taking on all of the household duties, finances, all the cooking, and cleaning – all while taking care of me which could be a full-time job and he does it in a way to make sure I know it is not a burden and somehow makes me laugh hysterically.
Before this all started, we had saved a little bit of money to do some fun things to our backyard. Nothing fancy – just fix a fence and extend the patio and get a pergola to have a little shade. Obviously when I got sick, there were a lot more places for that money to go, especially since I had to quit working in 2021.
My request for Secret Santa is for Dustin to have a comfortable shady spot to read his book. He’s the most giving compassionate person I have ever known. Thank you for your consideration of Dustin Cook."
bokeh photography of Santa Claus Photo by Srikanta H. U on Unsplash
East Idaho News says they've never received a letter like this in the 10 years they've been helping with the Secret Santa. These helper elves were determined to make sure Kjerstin was able to honor Dustin's dedication to her with a shady spot to read a book. They tracked him down to present him with $15k of landscaping to build a quiet oasis for him to read under the shade of a pergola in his backyard.
Dustin was so touched that he could barely speak as he attempted to control his emotions, saying he had no idea she had written in a Secret Santa request. "The last several months, we had a Tobii Dynavox through AOS and it read her eyes and it would text, but it was very slow to do," Dustin shares with East Idaho News. "With the help of her friend, friends, many friends, she wrote lots of things for our sons and things like that. Yeah, I had no...no idea."
In the end, he thanks his wife saying he's been blessed to have her in his life for the last 30 years. Clearly, Kjerstin felt the same way about Dustin and used all of her strength to make sure he knew how much she appreciated him, even after she was gone.
Dustin told People he has one thing he wants people to take away from his story: "I just hope this inspires others to do good. Kjerstin had phrases on the wall of our home that said, 'Do Good' and 'Believe there is Good in the World' with the words 'Be the Good' highlighted. That's something she always did and we will continue her legacy."
In honor of Kjerstin, go out and do good.