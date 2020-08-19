Culture

Dominos Pizza is giving away free pizza to women named Karen who aren't "Karens"

Movies. Clothing stores. The big company potluck. Karens have ruined so much for us. The name "Karen" was one of the top 10 names for girls born in the United States during the 1950s and 1960s, peaking as the third most popular girl's name in 1965. This means that most Karens we know are middle-aged or older — and we can all imagine that wrinkled face and short, highlighted hair. They've taken so much from the world — but one hero is trying to give some of that back.

Domino's Australia has offered to give pizza to anyone named "Karen" who isn't a "Karen". The company said in a Facebook post: "CALLING ALL (MASK WEARING, LAW ABIDING) KARENS. It's a tough time to be a Karen."


"Karen the nurse, Karen the teacher, Karen the mum, Karen the neighbour, Karen the mask wearer — we're all in this together, but a vocal minority who believe rules and laws don't apply to them have given the name "Karen" a bad rap this year".

"At Domino's, we know there's plenty of Australians named Karen that aren't, well, "Karens". Let us know if you're one of them by completing the form via the link below. We may send some pizza your way!"

The post is full of comments from people named "Karen", actual "Karens", and grateful citizens alike, and the Domino's Australia team has been putting in some serious work with their funny replies (one comment from them says that their pizza is a better cure than therapy for PKSD, or "post Karen stress disorder"). We'll just have to wait and see (and hope, and pray) if this juicy offer makes any Karens out there tone down the anger. One thing is clear though: they can take our liberty, they can take our manager, but they'll never take away our pizza.

With the COVID-19 Pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests nationwide, and the countdown to the 2020 Presidential election, there has been a flurry of online activity.

We're tweeting about these events, we're sharing news articles about them on Facebook, and we're uploading live videos as events happen during protests. These platforms are being used to communicate, to express outrage, to share what we're witnessing on the streets, to debate ideas, and to campaign for candidates.

This isn't new, of course. Social media has long been a way to get information out quickly.

"When the plane landed on the Hudson, that was one of the first events that was social media first," says Kate Starbird, associate professor in the Department of Human Centered Design and Engineering at the University of Washington. "The news went out via social media first because it was faster. People could actually see what was going on long before people could write a story about it or put it on the news."

Social media has also been lauded as a way for people to get information from a variety of perspectives — everybody can share what they see.

But, she adds, "the problem is that there is some inherent risk and vulnerabilities in getting things at that speed because speed can drive misinformation and mistakes." It's also incredibly difficult to know if all of these voices on social media are real. Some of those accounts might be deliberately trying to spread disinformation.

Disinformation spreads quickly during and after natural disasters, mass shootings, and other dangerous events.

Wade Austin Ellis on Unsplash

In fact, for more than a decade, Starbird has been researching how misinformation and disinformation spread online during these kinds of crises.

During a crisis, there's a lot of uncertainty and fear, so we start theorizing — or rumoring — on what to do and that rumoring can create misinformation. Then, political actors can either create additional misinformation or amplify existing rumors to spread false information for political reasons. "When there's fear and anxiety, we're acutely vulnerable to politicization, misinformation, and disinformation," she says.

For example, climate science denialists can use natural disasters — such as hurricanes or winter storms — to amplify false information that supports their cause.

disinformation
Culture

Texas teen added a 'Hamilton'-esque rap to Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me to the Moon'

via Wikimedia Commons

David Sikabwe, a student at the University of Texas who performs under the name Going Spaceward, put a modern twist on the Frank Sinatra classic "Fly Me to the Moon" and it's both nerdy and romantic.

Sikabwe added a rap verse to the swinging ditty first popularized by Ol' Blue Eyes in 1964 and, while at first it sounds like an awkward idea, it fits great. A big reason is Sikabwe's smooth cadence that's reminiscent of the rapping in "Hamilton."

music
5-year-old Cannon Hinnant's murder is a tragedy, but politicizing it is gross on every level

@davenewworld_2/Twitter

Every murder of an innocent person is tragic, but the cold-blooded killing of a child is too heinous to even think about. So when a man walks up to a 5-year-old riding his bike in broad daylight and shoots him in the head in front of his young sisters, it's completely reasonable that people would be horrified. It's an unthinkable and unforgivable act.

Cannon Hinnant didn't deserve to die like that. His parents didn't deserve to lose him like that. His sisters didn't deserve to be scarred for life like that. We can all agree that it's a horrible tragedy in every way.

His murderer—Hinnant's dad's next door neighbor, Darius Sessoms—deserved to be rounded up, arrested, and charged for the killing. And he was, within hours. He deserves to be punished to the full extent of the law, and history indicates that he assuredly will be. The system is working exactly as it's supposed to in this case. Nothing can be done to bring Cannon back, but justice is being served.

So why is #SayHisName trending with this story, when that hashtag has long been used in the movement for Black Lives? And why is #JusticeForCannon being shared when justice is already happening in this case? Why is #ChildrensLivesMatter a thing, when there's never been any question that that's the case?

justice
Culture

Vandals defaced a justice for Breonna Taylor sign and accidentally made it even more powerful

A billboard in Louisville, Kentucky's Irish Hill neighborhood calling for justice for Breonna Taylor has been defaced by vandals. The vandals splashed red paint on the image of Taylor's face, making it look like a gunshot to the forehead.

No one is sure of the vandals' intent, but the defaced image of Taylor has turned the billboard into an even more powerful reminder that the officers involved in her murder have yet to face justice.

Editor's Note: Some readers may find the following image to be upsetting.

black lives matter
