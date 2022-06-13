Joy

This amazing dog swam miles back to shore after her owner thought she was gone forever

lost dog; dog overboard; dog reunited
Photo by Patrick Hendry on Unsplash

Monster finds her way home.

Imagine going fishing on your boat with your best four-legged friend but when you look for her to help you pull the net, she’s gone. That’s exactly what happened to Captain Keith “Kiwi” Soffes, a shrimp boat captain from Texas, who told his story to FOX 26 Houston. He went to look for Monster, his brown pit bull and co-captain when she didn’t come to help drag the nets and she was nowhere to be found, on or off the boat.

Being a pet parent can feel like a full-time job but that kind of companionship makes all of the mishaps and stressful moments worth it. Pets help to keep their owners entertained, though I don’t think this type of entertainment is what Monster’s dad had in mind. The shrimp boat captain said that once he realized Monster was missing he whipped the boat around to find her but had no luck. Soffes got choked up when he recalled the moment he thought he wouldn’t see his dog again.

According to Soffes, the boat was about five miles out from shore so he didn’t see how his dog—who wasn’t wearing a life vest at the time—could make it that far. He shared the story on Facebook, hoping by some miracle his sweet pooch made it to shore, but days went by without any word. This was the first time the duo had been separated for any amount of time, and Soffes was heartbroken.

Eventually, someone on social media recognized the dog and said she was at a local park. Someone else chimed in and said Monster was spotted swimming across the bay. This prompted Soffes to start going door to door looking for his best friend, who he said was afraid of the dark. Desperate to find Monster, Soffes offered a reward to anyone who could give him his dog back, and with that incentive his search finally came to a happy end.

Monster was tied to someone’s trailer and when she saw her dad, tears were shed and puppy kisses abounded. The athletic pooch now has a life vest for her next fishing trip and surely, Soffes won’t take his eyes off his co-captain. Hopefully Monster lives a long and happy life on dry land and keeps away from the edge of the boat.

From Your Site Articles
lost dog
Badge
FIRST
FIRST
Education

​​FIRST​​ students are changing the world through STEM, one challenge at a time

via FIRST

FIRST students compete in a robotics challenge.

True

Societies all over the world face an ever-growing list of complex issues that require informed solutions. Whether it’s addressing infectious diseases, the effects of climate change, supply chain issues or resource scarcity, the world has an immediate need for problem-solvers with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills.

Here in the United States, we’re experiencing a shortage of much-needed STEM workers, and forward-thinking organizations are stepping up to tap into America’s youth to fill the void. As the leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education, FIRST is an important player in this arena, and its mission is to inspire young people aged 4 to 18 to become technology leaders and innovators capable of addressing the world’s pressing needs.

Keep ReadingShow less
stem
Joy

Woman saves $28,000 in travel expenses by watching other people’s cats in places she visits

All it takes is 30 minutes of work a day.

via Alanna Risse/Flickr

Cat-sitting is a job with some major perks.

A woman from Brisbane, Australia, has found a clever way to make her travel dreams come true by doing what she loves—taking care of people’s cats. Madolline Gourley, a 32-year-old writer, estimates she’s saved $28,000 in travel expenses since 2017 by cat- and house-sitting in nearly 50 homes across the U.S. and Australia.

“As a sitter, you house or pet sit for 'free' in exchange for accommodation,” she told Business Insider.

Gourley finds places to stay on house-sitting websites including TrustedHousesitters, MindMyHouse, HouseCarers, Aussie House Sitters, House Sitters America and House Sitters Canada. She documents her travels on a blog, One Cat at a Time.

She believes that she gets the gigs primarily because of her experience with cats.

Keep ReadingShow less
travel
Pop Culture

In '90s gem, Larry David debunks idea that 'Seinfeld' was sold as a show about 'nothing'

Larry David explains how we've all somehow tricked ourselves into believing a gag on the show was the truth.

commons.wikimedia.org

Larry David debunks 'Seinfeld' was a show about nothing.

In a recently unearthed video from 1998, Larry David, co-creator of "Seinfeld," sits down with Charlie Rose to talk about the end of the hit TV show. Within the first few minutes of the interview, David drops a line that leaves Rose temporarily speechless. "Seinfeld" was not pitched as a show about nothing and everyone’s memory of that being true was actually taken from a "Seinfeld" episode.

Keep ReadingShow less
seinfeld
Pop Culture

Parents who grew up in the '70s and '80s remember the experiences that blow their kids' minds

Kids were tougher then for a reason.

via Wikimedia Commons

Island School Class, circa 1970s.

Parents, do you think your child would be able to survive if they were transported back to the '70s or '80s? Could they live at a time before the digital revolution put a huge chunk of our lives online?

These days, everyone has a phone in their pocket, but before then, if you were in public and needed to call someone, you used a pay phone. Can you remember the last time you stuck 50 cents into one and grabbed the grubby handset?

According to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, roughly 100,000 pay phones remain in the U.S., down from 2 million in 1999.

Do you think a 10-year-old kid would have any idea how to use a payphone in 2022? Would they be able to use a Thomas Guide map to find out how to get somewhere? If they stepped into a time warp and wound up in 1975, could they throw a Led Zeppelin album on the record player at a party?

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Trending Stories