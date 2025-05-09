Videos of dogs acting guilty and snitching have people convinced dogs feel shame
Research doesn't fully support the idea, but the video evidence is hilariously hard to deny.
Have you ever seen a dog get caught in the act of doing something they know they're not supposed to do? Some pups get the sad eyes with the raised eyebrows. Some dogs refuse to make eye contact altogether. Some put their tail between their legs and hunker down in a submissive stance. Some do their darnedest to appear all cute and innocent as if nothing actually happened, but slowly their guilty tells start creeping in.
One of the biggest differences between cats and dogs is that cats will do whatever they want with zero concern over whether their owners like it or not, while dogs (at least most dogs) can be trained to do or not do things with vocal commands. While cats exhibit no shame or guilt, staring right at you while defying you, dogs are eager to please and can't seem to help telling on themselves when they've done something wrong. Some dogs will even tell on each other.
That is a guilty face right there.Photo credit: Canva
Compilations of dog guilt videos often go viral because they are downright hilarious. Owners don't even have to get mad or yell or anything, and dogs will rat themselves or their friends out every time.
Case in point:
Sometimes dogs will cower if they've been mistreated or abused, and that's definitely not funny, but none of these owners are even raising their voices much. Just a simple, "Who did this?" question, with some of them even laughing when they ask, and it's enough for the pups to come clean.
Some dogs even exhibit guilty behaviors when they do something they have never been scolded for before, and when they get nothing but encouraging words from their owner, like this pup who puked in his owner's truck for the first time. Listen to how patient and sweet the owner is, and yet how guilty the dog looks:
Some dogs are just super conscientious, apparently. As one commenter wrote, "I’ve NEVER punished my dog for throwing up. But when he does he acts like he’s been sentenced to death row lol he’s gets extra lovies those days tho."
Some of the funniest ones are the "guilty smile" dogs who exhibit the almost-human trait of nervous smiling when they know they've done something wrong. This dog mama asks in the sweetest voice about the torn up bed, and doggo just guilty grins away.
Then there are the huskies, who just argue with you louder and louder until you give up any guilt trip you were attempting.
"Who did this?"
"Owrrrowwwrr owrrr."
"Did you…"
"OWRROWRRRR OWWWRR"
"But…"
"OOOOWRRRR!!! OOWWRR!! OOOWWWRRRR!!!!"
And then there are the "If I don't look at it, it doesn't exist, therefore I didn't do it" doggos. In this video, the owner even sets a positive scene, prepping her dog to go for a walk and getting her excited, then just shows her the thing she chewed up and the guilty reaction is instantaneous.
Due to evidence like this and people's own experiences with their own dogs, many are convinced that dogs inherently have a sense of shame and guilt when they do something wrong. Is it true?
Do dogs really feel shame and guilt?
While it may seem obvious that the dogs in these videos feel guilty, the research isn't quite so clear. A study of guilty dog looks by dog cognition scientist Dr. Alexandra Horowitz in 2009 found that dogs tend to display "guilty" body language more often when their owners scolded them than if they remained neutral, whether the dog actually did anything wrong or not. “A better description of the so-called guilty look is that it is a response to owner cues, rather than that it shows an appreciation of a misdeed,” Dr. Horowitz concluded.
That would make sense, except for what we see in some of these videos. Clearly, some dogs are not responding to their owners' cues because some owners are simply laughing or even offering words of encouragement.
However, Horowitz clarified that the results of her study do not mean that dog's don't feel guilt.
“My study was decidedly not about whether dogs ‘feel guilt’ or not. I would feel dreadful if people then thought the case was closed on dogs (not) feeling guilt, which is definitely not the case,” she said.
The truth is, we don't know whether dogs feel shame or guilt and we probably never will because we can't get inside their heads. All we can go by is their behavior, which in many case seems to point to at least some sense of understanding they've done something wrong and feel some way about it. Either way, as long as a dog is being well cared for, it's quite entertaining to see.
