Which of America's favorite dog breeds are best for families with children?
Of the top 10 dog breeds, five are particularly family-friendly.
Getting a family dog is practically a rite of passage for many American families, with parents wanting their children to grow up knowing the joys of a loyal, beloved pet. Sometimes, a pet dog predates a child, with the furry friend having to adjust to a tiny human suddenly taking their owners’ attention.
What kind of dog is most suited to both of these scenarios? Some dog breeds are known for being child-friendly, or at least having some natural personality traits that make them wiser choices than others. Several of those breeds land on America’s list of favorite dog breeds, likely for that reason.
But those favorite breeds also include some that parents or prospective parents might want to think twice about. While any dog can be dangerous, some breeds are exceptionally strong or have some tendencies toward aggression, which might make them less suitable for families who are looking for more than a guard dog.
Among the American Kennel Club’s 10 favorite dog breeds in America for 2024, five are also on the AKC lists of Best Dog Breeds for Kids and Best Family Dogs.
Beagle
Beagles are happy-go-lucky and funny little companions.Photo credit: Canva
Who couldn't love a beagle? Look at that face.
"A breed described as 'merry' by its fanciers, Beagles are loving and lovable, happy, and companionable—all qualities that make them excellent family dogs. No wonder that for years the Beagle has been the most popular hound dog among American pet owners. These are curious, clever, and energetic hounds who require plenty of playtime." – AKC
Bulldog *honorable mention*
The Bulldog gets an honorable mention because it didn't show up on the AKC's "Best Dog Breeds for Kids" list, but it did show up on the "Best Dogs for Families" list. (Same for the French Bulldog below.) However, the Bulldog only scored 3 out of 5 for "Good With Young Children" on the AKC site, so that may be something to keep in mind.
"Kind but courageous, friendly but dignified, the Bulldog is a thick-set, low-slung, well-muscled bruiser whose 'sourmug' face is the universal symbol of courage and tenacity. These docile, loyal companions adapt well to town or country. Bulldogs can weigh up to 50 pounds, but that won't stop them from curling up in your lap, or at least trying to. But don't mistake their easygoing ways for laziness. Bulldogs enjoy brisk walks and need regular moderate exercise, along with a careful diet, to stay trim." – AKC
French Bulldog
After 31 years, French Bulldogs took over the No. 1 dog breed spot from Labrador Retrievers in 2022 and has maintained that spot through 2024.
"The one-of-a-kind French Bulldog, with his large bat ears and even disposition, is one of the world's most popular small-dog breeds, especially among city dwellers. The Frenchie is playful, alert, adaptable, and completely irresistible.
The bright, affectionate Frenchie is a charmer. Dogs of few words, Frenchies don't bark much, but their alertness makes them excellent watchdogs. They happily adapt to life with singles, couples, or families, and do not require a lot of outdoor exercise. They get on well with other animals and enjoy making new friends of the human variety. It is no wonder that city folk from Paris to Peoria swear by this vastly amusing and companionable breed." – AKC
Golden Retriever
Golden Retrievers are often seen as the friendliest dog breed. Photo credit: Canva
No surprises here. Golden Retrievers are a family favorite for a reason. These goog-natured fluffballs even look like they're smiling.
"Goldens are outgoing, trustworthy, and eager-to-please family dogs, and relatively easy to train. They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood. These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play. For a breed built to retrieve waterfowl for hours on end, swimming and fetching are natural pastimes." – AKC
Labrador Retriever
Again, not a surprise. If you want a dog that's energetic enough to keep up with your offspring but friendly enough to not worry much about, a lab might be for you.
"Labs are famously friendly. They are companionable housemates who bond with the whole family, and they socialize well with neighbor dogs and humans alike. But don't mistake his easygoing personality for low energy: The Lab is an enthusiastic athlete that requires lots of exercise, like swimming and marathon games of fetch, to keep physically and mentally fit." – AKC
So what are the breeds that made the most popular list but not the kid-friendliest or family-friendliest ones? These five:
Dachshund
German Shepherd
German Shorthaired Pointer
Poodle
Rottweiler
That doesn’t mean that these breeds are not good for families, of course, just as being on the family-friendly breed lists doesn't make any individual dog a good fit for a specific family. For sure, there are families who will swear that their Poodle or Dachsund are the best family dogs they've ever had.
Some breeds, like Rottweilers and Pit Bulls, have reputations for being aggressive or dangerous, but much of that comes down to how they are trained. Like Bulldogs, the American Kennel Club gives Rottweilers a score of 3 out of 5 for "Good With Young Children," which might surprise some people. Rottweilers tend to be loyal and affectionate with their families, but they are large and strong and can be territorial (and therefore aggressive if not trained properly), which may be why they aren't on the kid-friendly list. However, the German Shepherd has a 5 out of 5 for "Good With Children," yet still didn't make the kid-friendliest list, so who knows?
As the AKC points out, "Dogs should always be supervised around young children, or children of any age who have little exposure to dogs." Just because a dog breed is considered good with children doesn't mean basic precautions shouldn't be taken. There are no guarantees with any dog, but knowing which breeds might be easier to keep with kids can help parents make a choice that will keep the whole family happy.