Shih Tzu insists that she's the baby when she steals her new human baby's binky
Millie says she needs it more than the baby right now.
Dogs are sometimes just like human babies and other times they want to be the baby. We've all seen the sweet videos of dogs meeting their newborn human siblings and think, "How cute!" or laugh because their reaction is hilarious. You never quite know whether the pooch is going to give the new baby the side eye or instantly become its snuggle buddy.
For one family in Benton, Arkansas, their little Shih Tzu had apparently been plotting a daring plan since her new furless sibling arrived. Kaylee Burks uploaded a video to her social media accounts that show her newborn daughter crying her adorable newborn cry, and we quickly see why. Just above the baby's head is the family dog, Millie, sucking on the baby's pacifier, probably wondering what's wrong with the baby.
Oh, Millie! Pacifiers aren't for doggies, even if they fit perfectly in your little mouth and look adorable. (Wait...are we sure pacis aren't for dogs too? Especially if they're cute?)
“While I wasn’t looking, my dog sneaked her pacifier that was lying next to her,” Burks told Storyful. “When I looked up, Millie was sucking on the pacifier just like a baby and was unbothered by Hallie crying. It was apparent she had been plotting it all along.”
It would certainly seem that way with how comfortable the little dog seemed while holding the binky in her mouth. Surely after this incident her family will get the Shih Tzu her very own pacifier. If not, I'm sure someone will help Millie start some sort of puppy petition. She's got my support.
Watch the adorable video below: