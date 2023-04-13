+
Joy

Shih Tzu insists that she's the baby when she steals her new human baby's binky

Millie says she needs it more than the baby right now.

new mom; funny dog videos; motherhood; parenting; newborns
Kaylee Burks | Instagram

Family dog steals baby's pacifier and insists she's the new baby.

Dogs are sometimes just like human babies and other times they want to be the baby. We've all seen the sweet videos of dogs meeting their newborn human siblings and think, "How cute!" or laugh because their reaction is hilarious. You never quite know whether the pooch is going to give the new baby the side eye or instantly become its snuggle buddy.

For one family in Benton, Arkansas, their little Shih Tzu had apparently been plotting a daring plan since her new furless sibling arrived. Kaylee Burks uploaded a video to her social media accounts that show her newborn daughter crying her adorable newborn cry, and we quickly see why. Just above the baby's head is the family dog, Millie, sucking on the baby's pacifier, probably wondering what's wrong with the baby.

Oh, Millie! Pacifiers aren't for doggies, even if they fit perfectly in your little mouth and look adorable. (Wait...are we sure pacis aren't for dogs too? Especially if they're cute?)

“While I wasn’t looking, my dog sneaked her pacifier that was lying next to her,” Burks told Storyful. “When I looked up, Millie was sucking on the pacifier just like a baby and was unbothered by Hallie crying. It was apparent she had been plotting it all along.”

It would certainly seem that way with how comfortable the little dog seemed while holding the binky in her mouth. Surely after this incident her family will get the Shih Tzu her very own pacifier. If not, I'm sure someone will help Millie start some sort of puppy petition. She's got my support.

Watch the adorable video below:

funny dog videos
Joy

NICU nurse adopts 14-year-old patient who delivered triplets alone

“I knew it would be impossible to find a foster home that would take all four of them. No one was going to take a teen mom and her preemie triplets.”

Today|YouTube

NICU nurse adopts teen with three babies.

Having your first baby is a scary experience. Everything is new—you've quite literally never done this before—not to mention an entire human is going to be removed from your body one way or another. Childbirth, no matter how your baby leaves your body, is not for the weak. But imagine giving birth alone to not just one baby, but three, all at the same time. Then imagine doing that feat at the age of 14.

Shariya Small experienced that scenario in a hospital in Indiana, and her nurse Katrina Mullen took note. Small's babies were premature, born at just 26 weeks, when the average gestation for triplets is 33 weeks, according to ReproductiveFacts.org. Due to their early birth, the babies, Serenitee, Samari and Sarayah, had to stay in the NICU at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis for more than five months, according to Today.com.

During their time in the NICU, Mullen noticed the young mom visited her babies alone, not appearing to have much of a support system. “She’d be there alone for days at a time sitting at her babies’ bedside,” Mullen told Today.com.

nicu nurse
Family

Jennifer Garner explains the simple, empowering way she keeps her teens off social media

Her 17-year-old is “grateful” for it, she says.

RedCarpetReport/Flickr

Jennifer Garner has managed to keep her teens and tweens off of social media..

A huge part of parenting in the 21st century is figuring out how to navigate our kids' relationship with the internet. On one hand, we are deep into the technological age, where screens and the internet are an integral part of learning and staying connected with others. On the other hand, the online world comes with countless alluring and addictive pitfalls, which conscientious parents hope to help their kids avoid as long as possible.

Of all the elements of the internet that concern parents, social media sits near the top. The worst parts of kid and teen culture—comparison and competition, bullying, self-esteem issues, toxic body image messaging, etc.—are all amplified on social media. Saying no may sound simple enough, but anyone with kids knows they can be master negotiators and it's hard to tell your kids they can't be where all their friends are.

Actor and mom Jennifer Garner has managed to do just that, however, with a simple but effective approach that goes a step beyond just saying no.

jennfer garner
Joy

A teacher ran to a classroom to break up a fight, but what she found was the complete opposite

Her students were all in on the sweet surprise.

@lilythern/TikTok

Teacher runs toward what she thought was a fight in her classroom.

It's been said countless times, but teachers really are the best and bravest of us all. Anyone who has spent time surrounded by kids, trying to help them learn while managing the countless crises that can occur when hundreds of immature humans are put together in one place, knows that teaching encompasses so much more than just academic instruction. Teachers serve as mentors, counselors, nurses, mediators and sometimes even security guards.

That's why a middle school teacher who thought there was a fight happening in her classroom ran full speed toward it—in a dress and heels, no less.

A TikTok video shared by @lilythern shows a teacher sprinting down a school hallway with an overlay of text that reads, "This middle school teacher thought she was running to break up a fight." As she runs into the classroom, she sees a couple of dozen students gathered in a tight circle and shouting. The teacher immediately starts pushing her way through the outside of the circle, yelling, "Hey! Break it up! Break it up!"

But there is no breaking up to be had. In fact, what she finds is the exact opposite.

teachers
Science

A wild goose was taken to an animal hospital. His mate knocked on the door to find him.

"We opened the door and gave Arnold his flow-by oxygen in the doorway. His mate immediately calmed down and began to groom him through the door."

Cape Wildlife Center/Facebook

As if a Canada goose named Arnold isn't endearing enough, his partner who came looking for him when he was injured is warming hearts and having us root for this sweet feathered couple.

Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts shared the story on its Facebook page, in what they called "a first" for their animal hospital.

Joy

A woman's 7-year-old is labeled a 'flight risk' at school and the reason is a wild ride

At least she knows her daughter isn't a "snitch."

VT | Facebook

Woman finds out daughter is labeled a flight risk at school.

In every family, there's always that one kid. You know, the one that has you questioning from an early age if they're going to grow up to be a lawyer or a convict. It seems that a mom named Kristina, who runs the account @lifewithlocklyn, is asking herself this very question. Kristina uploaded a now-viral video to social media after finding out her 7-year-old daughter, Locklyn, has been labeled as a "flight risk" at school.

Apparently, Locklyn is not only giving her mom a run for her money, but the principal and teachers, too. Listening to the exasperated mom tell the story of how her daughter ended up on the list to watch at school is a roller coaster of laughter and admiration. This little girl is not only smart; she's also honest and doesn't believe in tattling to get her accomplices in any trouble. She's ready to take the heat for all involved if anyone's parent has to be called.

The whole thing started when Locklyn, who is likely in second grade given her age, decided that recess was way too short. Instead of pleading her case to the powers that be, this go-getter decided to collude with other kids she rallied to get extra recess time.

parenting
Pop Culture

14 things that will remain fun no matter how old you get

Your inner child will thank you for doing at least one of these.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Swings can turn 80-year-olds into 8-year-olds in less that two seconds.

When we’re kids, fun comes so easily. You have coloring books and team sports and daily recess … so many opportunities to laugh, play and explore. As we get older, these activities get replaced by routine and responsibility (and yes, at times, survival). Adulthood, yuck.

Many of us want to have more fun, but making time for it still doesn’t come as easily as it did when we were kids—whether that’s because of guilt, a long list of other priorities or because we don’t feel it’s an age-appropriate thing to long for.

Luckily, we’ve come to realize that fun isn’t just a luxury of childhood, but really a vital aspect of living well—like reducing stress, balancing hormone levels and even improving relationships.

joy
