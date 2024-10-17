Meet Pippa, the therapy dog changing lives at a Michigan high school
This golden retriever is more than a pet—she's a key part of the school's mental health team.
When social worker Kati Loiselle strolls the halls of Bay City Central High School with Pippa, her four-year-old Golden Retriever, students can’t help but light up. Some pause to greet the dog with excitement, while others offer her a calm pat on the head. Pippa, trained to match the mood of those around her, adjusts her behavior accordingly, always offering just what each student seems to need.
Pippa is more than just a cute face and a wagging tail, though. She’s a fully certified therapy dog who plays a vital role in improving the school’s emotional climate, helping students and staff navigate challenging moments. According to Loiselle, “I tell people she actually does my job better than I do.”
Loiselle, a Licensed Master Social Worker with Bay City Public Schools, has been bringing Pippa to work for nearly three years, after realizing the immense benefits therapy dogs bring to the school environment. Pippa’s presence helps with everything from managing behavioral interventions to teaching kids social skills.
Turning bad days around
For Loiselle and the students, Pippa isn’t just a tool for emotional regulation—she’s a friend. “There’s a couple of kids who if they’re having a meltdown and she’s here, they walk them over here. They just say, ‘Pippa!’ And it just totally turns their day around,” Loiselle explained, per Route Bay City.
The room Loiselle and Pippa work from is designed with comfort in mind: couches, bean bags, and plenty of dog toys and treats make it a welcoming space for both Pippa and students seeking a break from the pressures of school life. This cozy environment, coupled with Pippa’s natural ability to soothe, makes it a safe space where students can unwind or process their emotions.
Teaching kids life skills through canine companionship
Kati Loiselle and Pippa in the halls of Bay City Central High. Bay City Public Schools
But beyond emotional support, Pippa is teaching kids valuable skills. Loiselle notes that when students talk about Pippa or even their own pets, it helps them build conversational skills. Pippa also mirrors the emotions of the students around her, which allows Loiselle to teach kids how to recognize and name their feelings. Loiselle uses the dog’s behavior to highlight emotions the students might not be aware of themselves.
Pippa’s influence doesn’t stop at emotional and social development. Last year, Loiselle worked with students to help Pippa earn an American Kennel Club (AKC) certificate for novice tricks, adding to her list of talents. Students have taken ownership of teaching her new tricks, like ringing a bell or weaving through someone’s legs, which has helped them gain confidence in their own abilities.
More than just a school dog
There was even a heartwarming moment when a student asked to use Pippa for a Special Olympics pageant. Although Pippa didn’t perform her tricks on stage, the experience brought joy to the students and the school community.
Therapy dogs like Pippa play an increasingly important role in schools and other institutions. Loiselle explained that universities are beginning to offer certificates in animal-assisted therapy, acknowledging the benefits therapy dogs bring to those in need (Route Bay City).
Pippa’s presence is not just appreciated by the students. Loiselle jokes that the staff may benefit just as much from Pippa’s calming presence. “There’s a handful of staff members who if they’re having a bad day, they come down to see Pippa. After a few minutes, they go back to work,” she said to Midland Daily News.
Every day is a good day for Pippa
Pippa in her therapy room.Bay City Public Schools
Pippa is just as thrilled to be at school each day as the students are to see her. Loiselle shared that Pippa's enthusiasm is contagious when they arrive in the morning.
With one more year left before Pippa “graduates” alongside the senior class, her legacy of spreading joy and comfort at Bay City Central will undoubtedly endure long after. Whether it’s de-escalating a stressful situation, teaching a new trick, or brightening someone’s day, Pippa is proof of the powerful bond between humans and animals.