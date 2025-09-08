A compassionate vet paused his exam to give a tiny, terrified dog some much-needed cuddles
"To see a male vet doctor being nurturing and patient with this little fella warms my heart."
It's safe to say that most veterinarians go into animal medicine because they love animals and want to help them. But in the day-to-day business of doing exams, treating various medical conditions, and helping pet owners through agonizing decisions about their companions' end-of-life care, the pure joy of simply loving on an animal can get lost.
But as one vet demonstrates, veterinary care sometimes means providing some personal cuddle comfort. Dr. Kris Vine, a vet in Las Vegas, was captured giving a new patient—a scared Chihuahua-Dachshund mix—some pets and reassurance in the middle of his exam.
"My new patient was scared to get his vaccines so I had to give him some lov'n between each one," Dr. Vine wrote. "He did good."
@dr.vinethevet
my hope is to make your pet’s visit as comfortable as possible. #fypage #dog #veterinarian #doctor #pets #fypシ゚viral
The doggo puts his paws up on Vine's chest and nuzzles his little face into him, and we can see by the tail between his legs that the poor thing is terrified. But he finds comfort in Vine's soothing strokes. “I’m not only their doctor, but their safe space as well," Vine tells Upworthy.
Vine's hope is to make the animals in his care as comfortable as possible, and people are loving seeing his genuine, patient compassion for the frightened pup.
"Perfect example of real compassion a person has inside of them both for himself and his job," wrote one person. "So touching."
"Omg why can’t all vets AND groomers be like this?!!! 😩," wrote another. "I dropped my last groomer cause I didn’t like the tone she used with my baby."
"It is good to receive love ❤️ to help get through our fears ❤️🐾," shared another.
We all do better with a little comfort. Photo credit: Canva
It's so true. Lots of animals are afraid to go to the vet, especially if they associate it with something painful or negative. Having a caring, compassionate vet who goes out of their way to provide comfort to a frightened furry friend can make a big difference in how an animal feels about vet visits.
To be fair, vet visits can be scary. Plenty of humans have anxiety about going to the doctor even when we fully understand why we need to go. For an animal, it's just an unfamiliar place with strange smells and harsh lighting where someone pokes and prods them without their consent. Many pets have to be put into a carrier and ride in the car to go to the vet, which may cause them stress. Vets can do a lot to ease an animal's fears, but owners can do even more at home beforehand to prepare their pet for a vet visit.
PetLife Animal Hospital recommends these steps to help animals feel more at ease about going to the vet:
1. Make Car Rides Positive
If your pet only goes in the car to visit the vet, they may associate car rides with fear. Take them on short, enjoyable rides and reward them with praise or treats afterward to help break the negative association.
Getting your pet into the car is a lot easier if they have positive associations with it.Photo credit: Canva
2. Turn the Carrier into a Comfort Zone
Keep the pet carrier out at home—not just when it’s time to leave. Line it with soft blankets, place treats inside, and let your pet explore it at their own pace. This turns the carrier into a familiar, safe space.
3. Schedule “Happy Visits”
Stop by your local vet office or animal hospital just to say hello! Let your pet meet the team, get a treat, and leave. No needles. No exams. Just good vibes and friendly faces.
4. Stay Calm and Confident
Your pet looks to you for cues. If you’re calm and positive, it helps them feel safe. Use a cheerful voice, avoid rushing, and reassure them with gentle touches.
5. Talk to Your Vet About Extra Help
Some pets need a little more support. Ask about calming sprays, anxiety-reducing supplements, or even prescription options if needed.
Vet visits can be stressful, but there are steps to make them easier for everyone.Photo credit: Canva
Making sure our pets get the medical and emotional care they need is an important part of pet ownership. Finding a caring vet is a big part of fulfilling those responsibilities, so thanks to Dr. Vine for setting such a beautiful example.
You can follow Dr. Vine on TikTok.