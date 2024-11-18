Neo-Nazis slowly realize this small town totally punked them

Fathers on all sides of the political spectrum share at least one thing in common: We're protective of our little girls. Yes, the 'shotgun-wielding dad' who intimidates gentlemen callers is an old cliche, but even though his methods may be a little outdated, his heart is usually in the right place.
We know that, fair or not, the world is more dangerous for daughters than it is for our sons. And it's not just dads! Uncles, big brothers, family friends. They all make sure to keep an extra watchful eye on the young girls of the family.
What we need to talk about more out loud is what, exactly, we're so afraid of.
To that end, a recent viral post on X brilliantly pointed out the truth.
"One time years ago I said 'men are trash' and my dad got really annoyed by it. my mum had to stop and ask him 'when you're warning her not to be out late, to be careful, telling her that it's not safe etc who are you warning her about? not women'"
Holy cow, what a mic drop.
There's been a growing sentiment online that wonders if we've been 'too mean' to men.
First, there was the #MeToo movement, which gained steam in around 2017. It was a time when staggering numbers of women felt empowered to come forward with stories of sexual assault, harassment, and more.
Quickly, "good guys" spoke up to reassure the world that "Not all men are bad!"
#NotAllMen, almost instantly, became a hashtag used to mock people who were dismissive of women's concerns about the state of, well, men.
In 2024, conversations about the male loneliness epidemic have taken centerstage. Ideas that men have been disenfranchised to the point of radicalization. That they've been forgotten about in a society that pushes for progress for every other group but them.
In short, "Stop being so mean to men!'
The post from user mariaalcoptia beautifully illustrates the hypocrisy at play: Even men know that men are dangerous!
Maria's reply was in response to another post that explained the phenomenon even further:
"I don’t think men have heard what fathers tell their daughters about men. Nobody hates men more, nobody is a bigger misandrist than fathers who actually love their daughters. All they do is slander their fellow men to their daughters from morning to night," wrote user sugabelly.
"Girl Dads hate men."
As a progressive-minded and, at least I'd like to think, solid guy, even I get bummed out about the bombardment of "men are terrible" messaging I see anytime I'm online.
It's hard not to get defensive, and to resist the urge to shout "Not all of us!"
But deep down we know it's true. There are huge problems with men and masculinity in our country that are making it a worse place for everyone else.
It's why we interrogate potential boyfriends and teach our daughters crotch kicks and how to throw a punch, and why we want to know where they're going and who they're with and when they'll be back.
(And it's why we aren't nearly as protective of our boys.)
It's not because of the bogeyman. It's because of other men.
The sooner we can put our feelings aside and all admit that, the sooner we can get to work on making things better.
Being as thoughtful about how we raise our sons as we are about protecting daughters would be a good place to start!