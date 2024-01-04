Work team puts their New Year's resolutions on bingo cards, and it's a genius idea
Vision boards are out. Bingo cards are in!
It’s January, which means that many people are clarifying the goals they'd like to accomplish by next year. But finding ways to actually stick to those lofty New Year's ambitions isn’t always as easy as listing them out. Because, inevitably, pressure starts to set in.
But what if ticking off your resolutions list could be fun as well as productive? Sort of a blend of everything whimsical about a vision board and everything efficient about a to-do list?
Thanks to one work team’s ingenious idea, having the best of both worlds isn't so impossible after all.
As Michelle Wintersteen, owner and creative director of MKW Creative Co., shared in a TikTok following the holidays, her team decided to swap out the vision boards and instead make Bingo cards for their 2024 goals.
The concept is simple: each goal is designated to a square on the card, and will be ticked off once accomplished. The first person on the team to get a row of five goals accomplished wins a spa service of their choice, according to Wintersteen.
@mkwcreative.co Bingo Cards > Vision Boards ✨ #branding #marketing #branddesigner #branding #marketingagency ♬ What Love Is - Zimmer90
And while the Wintersteen’s card focuses on work targets, it’s easy to see how this idea can be fully customized, both in the types of goals listed and the prize to be won. Prefer a day trip to the aquarium or a fresh pair of boots instead? Go for it! The possibilities are endless.
The Bingo card approach is brilliant not only because it gives people something to look forward to but because it taps into a sense of play that keeps things fresh long after the novelty of making resolutions wears off—you know, by February 1st.
Plus, it’s not like you have to tick off every goal in order to get rewarded. All you need is five in a row to feel like a winner. What a great reminder that we don’t have to be all-or-nothing in our ambitions.
With nearly a million views, Wintersteen seems to have struck a chord with viewers eager to try it out.
“The cool kids do bingo cards,” one person quipped.
"Oooh, I'm so gonna do this!" added another.
Several chimed in with their own bingoal success stories.
“I did bingo cards last year and it was so fun and effective!” one person shared.
Some instantly began thinking up ways to contribute their own personal spin, like applying it to a book club. Obviously the reward for that group would be more books.
And perhaps the best part of all—it’s never been easier to digitally DIY your own Bingo card on Canva (though by all means, make it by hand if crafts are your thing).And due to the overwhelming response to Wintersteen’s own Bingo card, her template is available for purchase here. Happy goal-setting, everyone.