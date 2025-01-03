A new study shows going to a 'cultural event' just once a month can cut depression in half
Research says this cuts your risk of depression in half. And you'll have fun while doing it.
January is chugging along, which means that many of us are already glancing at our vision boards, diving into new routines, and checking off our New Year’s resolutions lists. And while these goals tend to lead towards self improvement (which is awesome) simply striving towards being a bit happier is equally important. After all, being happy makes us more productive, since it increases our motivation, energy levels, creativity, and focus.
But how exactly do we do that? Obviously, this is a question mankind has been asking for ages, and the answer will be different for different people. For some, it might actually be exercising. For others, it might be basking in nature or carving out more time for friends and hobbies. While these are all fantastic options, there’s still another uplifting activity that often goes under the radar, which can provide some pretty amazing benefits to our emotional wellbeing.
According to a study recently published in The British Journal of Psychiatry, going out to engage in some culture—meaning a trip to the movies, theatre, museum, etc.—just once a month cuts your risk of depression in half.
There's nothing like live theatre. Plain and simple. Photo credit: Canva
Researchers from Cambridge University examined data on 2,000 British adults over the age of 50 over a 10-year period and found that those who attended films, plays or exhibitions every few months had a 32% lower risk of developing depression, with those attending once a month or more having a 48% lower risk.
Granted, only senior folks participated in the study, but still, the stats seem high enough to assume that this could be a strategy that applies to people of all ages looking to boost their overall mood. Plus, the benefits remained clear regardless of gender, health, wealth, education and exercise, contact with friends and family, or whether or not other social activities were involved. That’s pretty impressive.
Dr Daisy Fancourt, lead author for the study, notes that while “cultural engagement is what we call a ‘perishable commodity,” we need to engage in these activities regularly to receive their benefits. “This is similar to exercise: going for a run on the first of January won’t still have benefits in October unless we keep going for runs,” she says.
Sure, you can watch a movie at home. But going out is nice too. Photo credit: Canva
She also added that for those currently dealing with depression (which we know are many) that “cultural engagement is something simple that we can do to proactively help with our own mental health, before it gets to the point where we need professional medical help.”
Above all, the findings of this study serve to confirm something we all know deep down—that art heals us. We’ve all experienced this personally at one point or another—feeling inspired, having a renewed sense of hope and wonder, broadening our perspective—simply by being exposed to creative works. However, this deeply ingrained need is so easy to put on the back burner with the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Not to mention the fact that it’s easier than ever to just pull up something on our phone…so why bother going out to find art?
But actually going out to seek these pleasures is a key ingredient to this healing balm, as the Cambridge researchers believe the power of these cultural activities lies in the combination of social interaction, creativity, mental stimulation and gentle physical activity they encourage. You simply can’t get that combination staying at home. Not easily anyway. And besides, many of us work-from-homers need excuses to get out of pajamas now more than ever.
And luckily, if this does make it to your New Year’s resolution list, you don’t need to break the bank doing it. Sure, a lavish night out at the opera could be cool, but going out to a pay-what-you-can performance can be just as enjoyable, as with hitting a museum on one of its free admission days, or finding a nearby bar that offers live music. The point is to have fun, not add stress. And if all of these efforts result in a happier you by 2026, why not experiment?