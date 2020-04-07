Matthew McConaughey cheered up residents at a senior living center by hosting a lively game of virtual bingo
Senior living communities have been hit especially hard by COVID-19. So Matthew McConaughey and his family hosted virtual bingo for senior living residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas.
The "Dallas Buyers Club" star was accompanied by his wife, Camila, his mother, Kay, and two of his children for the game. They seemed to have a blast calling out numbers and names with the seniors over ZOOM.
"The generosity and kindness Matthew McConaughey and his family showed our residents was beautiful, but more importantly we were gifted with a humble message from his heart," Spectrum Retirement Communities told Today. "And for that, we will be forever grateful."
The seniors showed their appreciation after the game by holding up signs that thanked the Oscar-winner and his family.
