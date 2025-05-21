People are applauding one woman's unique theory that 'baddies' actually make the best moms
A happy mother is a good mother.
One mom is giving the whole “take care of yourself first” adage a refreshingly cool spin. Her advice?
“Be a baddie first, and a mom second.”
In a clip posted to her TikTok, Mary Wilson (@theemarywilson) argued that "women who are baddies first and mother second are actually the best moms," since “moms who feel good about themselves are better mothers. When you take care of yourself first, you're better able to take care of your kids."
Sure, we’ve all heard the phrase "Put on your own oxygen mask first.” While the meaning behind this metaphor—the importance of self care taking precedence—is certainly true, it’s not quite as intriguing as being a “baddie,” is it? Because, let's be honest, who doesn't want to feel like a baddie?
And of course, this can look different for everyone. As Wilson shared with Newsweek, her “baddie routine” consists of maintaining her hair and nails, making time for daily walks, watching her favorite reality shows, attending therapy, reading, and trying new hobbies. But for someone else, it might be reading a book, going to school, finding a rigorous workout class…the point is to do something that fills your cup, makes you feel good in your body (sexy, even!), and keeps you stimulated.
Basically, “Whatever makes you feel like a baddie, make sure you do it,” Wilson advised.
And of course, the added benefit—besides just feeling great—is the effect it’ll have on kids as well.
“Kids love to see their mothers happy. Your happy energy makes them happy."Photo credit: Canva
“Kids love to see their mothers happy. Your happy energy makes them happy,” said Wilson. Or, in other words, “a happy mother is a good mother.” Not to mention, "It also sets a great example for my child as he grows into adulthood knowing that self-worth and happiness matters," she told Newsweek.
Wilson’s video, which racked up over 270,000 views, seemed to really resonate with other moms.
“You should always be your child’s first example of what 'self love’ looks like," one person wrote.
Another shared, “I got pregnant again and wasn’t getting my hair/nails done etc. and when I finally did again my son was like who is thatttt. I won’t ever let myself go again!”
And, as one viewer noted, this concept is “100% scientifically proven.” Multiple studies have shown the correlation between mama’s wellbeing and that of her kiddos. One study from Harvard even showed that a mother’s warmth and happiness could literally predict her children’s emotional and social development.
“You should always be your child’s first example of what 'self love’ looks like."Photo credit: Canva
Of course, this should by no means make moms feel pressured to always put on a happy face in front of their children, but it does offer a kind reminder that self care takes care of more than just the self. Parenting means making sacrifices, sure, but more and more moms are choosing more for themselves than being martyrs and 24/7 caretakers. And lo and behold, it is not only possible, but beneficial—for moms, for kids, for everyone.
Hopefully this acts as your own personal permission slip to do whatever makes you feel like a baddie today, whether you're a mother or not.