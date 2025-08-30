These women in Miami are scratching backs for money and business is booming
Got an itch you just can't scratch? These ladies have got your back–literally.
Sometimes you find yourself with an uncomfortable itch right in the middle of your back that you can't seem to reach without assistance. Or you just want someone to slowly and gently rake their nails across your back due to the soothing nature of it all. Either way, there's a salon in Miami where the ladies make a living scratching people's backs. It's not small change either.
The back scratching sessions cost $75 to $129, depending on whether you opt for a 30-minute or 60-minute session, and they don't stop at your back. Get your mind out of the gutter. The only funny business going on is if they accidentally hit a ticklish spot. People find the sound, feeling, and entire experience of back scratching therapeutic, so Toni George and her daughter, Brittany Pashun George, created Scratcher Girls. A business offering full-body scratching.
So what's the deal with paying money to have your back scratched? Well, the reality is that humans are touch-starved, also known as touch-deprived. Jordan Madison, LCMFT and founder of Therapy is My J.A.M. explains, "Touch deprivation is also referred to as touch starvation or skin hunger. It occurs when you’re not receiving physical touch from other living beings. It doesn’t have to just be sensual or romantic touch either. Receiving touch from family members and friends is just as important. Some symptoms of touch deprivation include feelings of depression, anxiety, stress, difficulty sleeping, and low relationship satisfaction."
In recent years, there has been a trend of entrepreneurs raking in big bucks to address this touch deficit humans are experiencing. With the influx of remote jobs, more people living further away from family members, and increased usage of social media to feel connected, a need arose for physical touch. Due to this unique demand, professional cuddlers, hand holders and back scratchers have gone from being a decent side hustle to a full-blown business.
@scratcher_girls #creatorsearchinsights Reconnecting with your inner child, one gentle trace at a time. Let the soothing art of body tracing and scratch therapy bring a little healing nostalgia and comfort into your world. 🤗 • • #inner #innerchildhealing #fyp #calm ♬ original sound - Scratcher Girls ASMR
Scratcher Girls didn't just start; they've been in business since 2010 and according to Axios Miami, all the staff members are women. The ladies keep their nails well-manicured and have their sharp nails professionally cleaned and filled between sessions. Scratching has several positive benefits outside of the relaxing sensation some may get from the activity. A 2015 study by Frontiers in Psychology explains that some use light scratching of the skin as a self-soothing mechanism, as it releases oxytocin and dopamine, which can help decrease anxiety and stress.
A viral video put them on the radar of even more clients after a YouTuber flew to Miami specifically to experience the services they offer. That's when Toni George, the founder of Scratcher Girls, explains how she came up with the idea, saying, "the scratch therapy concept was actually birthed from my experience as a child. I absolutely love the human touch, first off. And I absolutely love to have my back or my head caressed, scratched, whatever. What if we turn this into a business? Would anyone else pay to have this done?"
The answer to her then hypothetical question has been a resounding, "yes." Not only would someone pay to have this done, but apparently, people would fly hundreds of miles to have someone drag their nails across their backs. The family owned business posts videos to their social media pages with the consent of their customers, targeting the ASMR community, which drives a lot of their business. People can't seem to get enough of the Scratcher Girls, and viewers who haven't yet had the pleasure of experiencing the scratching for themselves are ready to empty their bank accounts.
Under a video of a scratch session, one woman says, "I would stay there till every card I have declines."
Another says, "Take every piece of my money. And I would need a driver to get home."
"My best friend and I have talked about this for so many years on how we would pay for somebody to do this but we never knew what you would call it and how to find somebody that does it. My mom used to do that when I was a child to put me to sleep every night," someone else admits.
Comments under their ASMR videos pour in from all over the world with people asking where they can find a service like that near them. Unfortunately for those people, Scratcher Girls is the only business that offers "scratch therapy" in the entire world, so if you're wanting to experience the pleasure of being lightly scratched, you'll have to book a flight to Miami.