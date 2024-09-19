Man breaks down how living in an all-inclusive resort is cheaper than his average apartment
"I just might find myself on a beach somewhere sucking down cocktails and WHAT OF IT."
Don’t know if you heard, but the cost of living is pretty high these days. Prices for groceries, restaurants, gas, and other necessary items just to, you know, live in the world, reaching an all time high is already making what used to be a decent wage barely enough to get by.
And let’s not forget the biggest financial whammy of all: rent prices. According to Zillow, the average rent price in the US was $1,958 ( recorded in January 2024). That a whopping 29.4% price jump since pre-pandemic times. And of course, that not even taking larger, more expensive cities into account.
It’s enough to make you wonder: “Is it actually cheaper to just live in an all-inclusive resort at this point?”
This question was certainly on Ben Keenan’s mind. In a now-viral TikTok, the 31-year-old compared the cost of living in a resort to that of his Seattle apartment. And let’s just say…it sparked a conversation.
Keenan broke down how much he spent each month on essentials like rent ($2300), utilities ($300), WiFi ($40), car/insurance ($320) and groceries ($400), plus nice-to-haves like dinners out ($300), drinks ($300) and his gym membership ($40). All totaling to $4000.
The first all-inclusive resort that Ben showed, located in Mexico, was priced at $4,500. For a little more, Ben could get everything he was used to having, minus any chores.
"Yes, that's $500 more than what I normally spend on rent, but bear in mind, I'm not paying the most expensive rent out there compared to, like, what other people in Seattle might be paying, for example. Also, is that $500 worth me never having to do a single ounce of laundry or any of my cleaning or whatever?" he said in the clip.
The next resort in the Dominican Republic would be $3,100, already cheaper than what he currently pays. And if he were to, say, split a double room with a roommate, well…you don’t have to be good at math to know that’s a lot less.
In the video's caption, it seems pretty clear that Keenan might be tempted to abandon it al fo that sweet resort life.
"I just might find myself on a beach somewhere sucking down cocktails and WHAT OF IT," he wrote.
Down in the comments section, Keenan’s video struck up a conversation about another affordable alternative lifestyle: cruises. A few even referenced Nancy and Robert Houchens, the retired couple who famously began living on cruise ships because “it’s cheaper than a nursing home.”
Not to mention…it inspired some pretty funny (if not a little bittersweet) jokes from millennials.
“New retirement plan” rent our house and live at an all-inclusive resort with a butler til I die,” one person wrote.
“All inclusive resort aka millennial assisted living,” another quipped.
And perhaps the most millennial joke of them all: “‘Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ got it right all along.”
It’s no secret that many working adults can’t foresee a future where they’d be able to afford the same “American Dream” that their parents achieved. And if having a forever home isn’t a possibility, traveling the world or enjoying a relaxing retirement very well might be the next best thing. And even if finances aren’t an issue, this kind of lifestyle just might align with current values a bit more.
This article originally appeared on 2.19.24
