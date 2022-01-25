A hilarious account of one fan's three gloriously failed attempts to see Adele in concert
Look, it’s a sad situation for anyone to hear that Adele will not be gracing the stage any time soon. The beloved singer woefully announced on Instagram last Friday (Jan 21) that her planned residency in Las Vegas “wasn’t ready” due to coronavirus. Half of her crew had been infected, making it “impossible to finish the show.”
But for one fan in particular, who has tried—and failed miserably—to catch Adele live on three separate occasions, the news hit particularly hard. Luckily, her sense of humor proves that any tragedy can turn into comedy gold.
This story, with all its hilarious twists and turns, is quite the delightful saga. And though it doesn’t erase all the gutting disappointments left from pandemic cancellations, it does serve as wholesome entertainment.
Eleni Sabracos (@elenisabracos) shared her doomed journey on TikTok, which began in 2016.
Eleni Sabracos (@elenisabracos) shared her doomed journey on TikTok, which began in 2016.
Sabracos purchased tickets to see Adele at Madison Square Garden. Fake tickets, it turns out.
“Nobody felt bad for me because I bought them off Craigslist so that was my own doing,” Sabracos declared sarcastically.
Attempt #2: Sabracos bought tickets (legitimately this time) to see Adele in concert at Wembley Stadium in London the next summer. Got a confirmation number and everything.
Deciding to raise the stakes, she even upgraded to the very VIP “golden circle” seat, which would, theoretically, have Sabracos so up close and personal with Adele she’d probably know what perfume she was wearing.
The impassioned “I WAS IN THE GOLDEN CIRCLE!” gets me every time.
That should make up for the previous blunder, right? Wrong.
Just one day before the concert, Adele canceled the show “on medical advice” after damaging her vocal cords. To be fair, Adele did not take this lightly either, and was “devastated” to let her fans down.
Unfortunately, Sabracos had already crossed the pond to see her.
“Mind you I risked my life to be there,” Sabracos exclaimed, “on this cardboard airplane called WOW airlines.” She then pointed to a headline showing that the carrier company had since been discontinued. Yikes.
“The only thing wow about it was that it was surprising the airplane could fly!” This girl is a natural comedienne.
One last twist of the proverbial knife: Deciding to give herself a comfort meal, Sabracos requested an uber driver to take her to a nearby restaurant. That driver’s name, eerily enough, was Adeel. Will this pain never end?!
At this point, Sabracos had become a viral sensation, even making a guest appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
She had T-shirts printed, which read “I love Adele like Adele loves Beyonce," and everything.
Cut to 2021, when Sabracos’ brother gave her tickets to Adele’s Vegas show. Third time was certainly not the charm in this case.
@elenisabracos's custom-made (and seemingly cursed) t-shirts
Already in her hotel room in Las Vegas, Sabracos yells at the top of her lungs “WHYYYYY?” like a thwarted cartoon villain on hearing the news. And then she whispers in a tiny voice, ”I still brought the shirts.”
“Adele is part of the most elaborate April Fools prank ever,” one person commented. And hey, he might be onto something.
This story does have a happy ending though.
@elenisabracos
THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING LADIES AND GENTS♬ original sound - Eleni
In a follow-up video, Sabracos did in fact get to FaceTime with the British pop queen. And it sounds like there will be a meet-and-greet in the future, complete with wine and shirt giving.
Beware, well-deserved shrieks of excitement ensue.
Though Sabracos has yet to be successful in her original mission to see Adele live, this series of unfortunate events led to having one truly unique fan experience.
You know what they say, it’s about the journey, not the destination.
