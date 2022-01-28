Hilarious video of 'hot cop' delivering food to woman after arresting driver goes viral

Videos

One DoorDash customer just received a roast beef sandwich with a side of justice.

"I know I'm not who you're expecting, but your driver got arrested," Sioux Falls police officer Sam Buhr (identified by Facebook group Tea Storm Chasers) told customer Anastasia Elsinger as he dutifully handed over her Arby’s order.

Officer Buhr, all smiles, offered a simple “take care,” and a friendly wave before leaving. Now that’s some high quality public service.


In the now viral TikTok video, we can also hear a clearly tickled Elsinger laughing (guffawing, really) as she thanks Officer Buhr and takes her order.

@anastasiaelsinger #ring #doordash ♬ original sound - Anastasia Elsinger

The surprise delivery inspired some pretty epic responses.

“Man went on a side quest,” one person commented.

Going the more savage route, many wrote that the real crime committed was ordering Arby’s. Ouch.

Others couldn’t help but notice a certain … aesthetic appeal Officer Deliveryman had.

“HOW DO I GET THIS HOT COP TO DELIVER FOOD FOR ME,” wrote one person. And yes, it was in ALL CAPS.

officer door dash

Officer Buhr as a Lance Corporal in the Marines from Daily Mail.

i.dailymail.co.uk

But then again … where is the lie?

The delivery driver had apparently been stopped for a traffic violation and unfortunately had been issued a warrant, PEOPLE confirms. There seems to be no public information regarding what the warrant was issued for.

A spokesperson for the Sioux Falls Police department added that where perhaps food delivery was not in the normal daily duties, “helping people is,” saying that “Sioux Falls police officers regularly go above and beyond the normal job and this is just one example of that. Little things like this happen on a regular basis and while most don't receive the attention, we realize those little things can make a big difference."

It certainly seems to be making a difference on social media, as the video now has 4.5 million views. It has even garnered some attention from Jimmy Fallon.

Now I’m left to wonder: will we ever not be disappointed by just a regular delivery? Dropped off by a mere civilian? How mundane, right?

Either way, thanks to Officer Buhr for giving us something to smile about.

Trending Stories