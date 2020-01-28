8th grader’s impressions of Trump, Cruz, Obama, Clinton, and Sanders are still so accurate

Doing accurate impressions of one person is hard enough. So when Jack Aiello pulled off five dead-on impressions of five political figures in his Thomas Middle School graduation speech during the 2016 election, the crowd went wild. Seamlessly switching from Donald Trump to Ted Cruz to Barack Obama to Hillary Clinton to Bernie Sanders, Aiello nailed their voice tones, inflections, and body language.

Perhaps the funniest part is when, as Bernie Sanders, he advocates for a "cinnamon roll revolution" to make the school's cinnamon rolls free for students. Just as hilarious today as it was four years ago. Watch and be amazed at this kid's talent:

www.youtube.com

And if you didn't get enough of Jack Aiello from his speech, check out his appearance on The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon. Such a sweet, unassuming kid, and the way he can instantly jump into any one of these political figures' personas is incredible. Again, his Bernie Sanders is so accurate it's almost scary. You know if Jimmy Fallon is impressed by your impressions, you've definitely got a gift.

As the 2020 election season ramps into full gear, this is the kind of levity we all need.