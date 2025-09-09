upworthy
13 people share the exact moment they realized happiness doesn't come from stuff

"Consumption will not make you happy."

happiness, joy, content, contentment, anticonsumption
Image via Canva/Aflo Images

People share the exact moment they realized happiness and contentment doesn't come from stuff.

"Money can't buy you happiness." It's a phrase that's true, to an extent. A 2023 study found that happiness levels continued to rise for people who made a salary of $100,000—but after that, levels plateaued.

Searching for true happiness in material things like money, cars, and clothes can be a letdown. "When we buy new things we get a dopamine rush from the anticipation, but once the item is in our hands that high fades fast and we start looking for the next best thing," explains Eliana Bonaguro, LMHC, a licensed mental health counselor in Bonita Springs, Florida.

And people are sharing the exact moments and specific material things that have failed to satisfy them. These are 13 of their real-life stories:

anticonsumerism and happiness TikTok · howdoewedo🪼 www.tiktok.com

"Finally hit that financial milestone - thought I'd feel safe but just raised the bar and kept stressing." -howdoewedo

"My 60 yr old husband and I finally had the money to build a big 3,000 sq ft house. It was five bedrooms, finished basement with a gourmet kitchen. We had the idea that our children who were spread across the country could come home to visit and stay and saw this as a big flex. We very quickly HATED the big house. Our children are very successful and have busy lives that make us very hard to travel home to us, no fault of their own. We found ourselves rattling around in a big empty house that felt cold and stark. We sold the house and bought a cozy three bedroom house and we couldn’t be happier. We now travel to our children ❤️" -KristySor1221

"A couple of videogames for the Switch that I thought I would be more into but I have played them for less than 3 hours total. Goodbye around 170 dollars." -Aaagal

"I had a $13,000 check and I blew it all in seven weeks. I regret every single purchase because I was spinning the wheel of cause and effect hoping it would point to meaning. Spoilers: it never will." -Appropriate_Fan3532

"Designer goods. I started earning enough money I could shop at Holt Renfrew every weekend. Then I got tired of having things because I realized I enjoy having a simple wardrobe and decluttered space over anything. I’m mentally and financially much better off now." -emeraldvirgo

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Buying a house in cash (no mortgage), thought it would bring some sense of relief from the struggle but the struggle is still a struggle. That said it is one less thing to worry about." -User unknown

"Straightening my 🦷… no one really seemed to notice 😳." -sunnydelite

"Rolex. The faux scarcity, the absurd waitlists, the whole circus of geezers and wannabe gangsters hoarding them as trophies. I flipped mine within a month and picked up something quieter, less showy.. but just as good - arguably better - and I haven’t looked back." -User unknown

"Buying more and more clothes. The trends are not worth your hard earned money and now I’m either giving it all away or donating it." -xxxxxxxtina

clothes, clothes shopping, buying clothes, more clothes, clothing Woman buying clothes.Image via Canva/gilaxia

"A $175,000 sports car. The anticipation and excitement of chasing it was actually better than the reality of owning it." -TigerResponsible2277

"Got my dream LV (Louis Vuitton) bag, but when I got it I was like..'ohh ok' guess what im still using my local bags 🫣." -Jeiklein

"Getting an apartment. there’s no going back from not having responsibilities, it’s lonely sometimes, there’s always something new to fix, buy, or save for." -muvvaphukka

"All of it. The house. The car. The expensive piece of paper on the wall. The man. The dogs. The fence. The dream. I’ve been wanting my current car for 5-6 years. It was never available and they wouldn’t let you order it. I finally got one 3 months ago and what now? I don’t like it nearly like I expected. My driver seat was much more comfortable in my old, still very nice, car. We bought the ‘forever house’ 3 years ago, and I hate the location. I think about our old townhouse we loved for a decade all the time. I can’t keep up with this space on my own. So. What now? I was told if I get these things and do good and look good and be good, I’ll be happy. I’ve never been more miserable in my life." -keekspeaks

unhappy, not happy, miserable, sad, struggling Unhappy and unfulfilled woman.Image via Canva/Liza Summer

How to let go of associating happiness with stuff

Struggling with finding fulfillment and happiness outside of material possessions? Here are three things to try:

  1. Embrace mindfulness and gratitude.
    If you are struggling to find happiness outside of material things, Alyson Curtis, LMHC, therapist and founder at Attuned Therapy, recommends trying this mindfulness exercise: "Do you relate to your life with a constant feeling of 'not enoughness?' Or while you do the dishes for the fifty-thousandth time, do you notice the tiny bubbles on your hand, the running water against your skin, and the fact that you have working hands and are still able to use them?"
  2. Prioritize experiences over possessions.
    "Research consistently shows that experiences (like travel, concerts, or even small everyday adventures) bring more lasting happiness than buying material goods," says Jamey Maniscalco, Ph.D, neuroscientist and founder of Manifest Wellness Consulting. "That’s partly because they strengthen memory circuits and can be relived long after they’re over."
  3. Lean into relationships.
    "Social connection is one of the most reliable predictors of happiness we know of. Talking with a close friend, sharing a meal, or expressing appreciation boosts oxytocin and dopamine in ways that outlast the high of buying something new," says Maniscalco.
happiness
CommunityJoy
Pop Culture

1. This unbelievable high note 

@sarahhardwigofficial Alone by #heart at #crosseyedcritters on @Joe Noto ‘s last night! Thanks for everything #karaoke #80smusic #fyp ♬ original sound - sarahhardwigofficial

Most of us music enthusiasts can agree that the song “Alone” by the American rock band Heart is one of the most passionate (and technically challenging) songs you can ever sing. It’s so challenging, in fact, that only singers with really incredible range—Celine Dion, for example, or vocal powerhouse Kelly Clarkson— dare to take it on. (If you don’t know the song by name, listen to any one of these clips and you’ll recognize it after a second or two.) So imagine our surprise, scrolling through TikTok, when we see a young singer covering “Alone” and dropping the high note so casually it looks like she sang this song out of pure spite. You almost can’t believe what you’re hearing—but it’s real. And the comments section is full of people who are completely gobsmacked (including a producer from American Idol). We just know we’re going to see this girl on stage again soon.

This fairy-themed proposal 

@kaylasuttons My sister's suprise fairy themed proposal was a huge success! Glad I could help organize it 💜🧚🏾‍♀️ @Halfcourt @Sway with Samone #fairycore #proposal #engaged #2027bride #BlackTikTok ♬ Ordinary (Wedding Version) - Alex Warren

Marriage is kind of the ultimate example of going “all in.” Think about it—you’re committing the rest of your life to someone til death do you part. That’s why when someone plans a super outrageous proposal, like the one you’re about to watch, that just makes everything all the more special. In this video, creator Kayla Sutton recorded her sister’s surprise wedding proposal, a fairy-themed event that the groom had been planning (according to a separate storytime video) since March of this year. He enlisted family and friends, decorated the venue, supplied food, and had the guests wear fairy-themed costumes, complete with elven ears, for the big moment. Now that’s dedication. Kudos to this dude—he went all out with the proposal in order to go “all in” on their relationship. (And she said “yes,” by the way!)

This "deeply personal" wedding tribute

Okay, not to make this entire article all about weddings, but this is a truly meaningful example of someone going “all in.” Content creator Kristin Marino (now Kristin Schnacky) got married in New York City last week and got, in her words, a surprise that made her bawl her eyes out: Several current and former members of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) who showed up to honor her late father, a former firefighter who was killed in the line of duty during the September 11th terrorist attacks. The firefighters from Station One (the same firehouse where Marino’s father worked) transported Marino in a firetruck from the Plaza Hotel where she was staying to her wedding venue, where her soon-to-be-husband was waiting at the altar. “It truly was symbolism of my dad walking me down the aisle,” Marino shared. “I know it’s exactly how [my dad] would [have] wanted it.” We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Cat Town 

We can’t tell you why this thing exists, only that it does, and that it’s so elaborate, so detailed, and so expertly created we’re having a hard time even wrapping our heads around it. Here goes: Xing is a Chinese content creator who has spent the past several years creating (and documenting the creation of) an elaborate habitat for his pet cats, called Cat Town. We’re not talking about a room filled with toys and scratching posts, by the way: Xing has actually made a complete functioning replica of a human city, scaled down to accommodate cats. Cat Town has a working subway station, a supermarket, a theatre, and a restaurant (named MeowDonalds). Just…wow. And nicely done. Talk about a passion project.

Pop CultureMusicHumorSponsoredJoyCommunityArt
Internet

Harvard linguist explains perfectly logical reason Boomers insist on using ellipses in texts

Once you understand this, texting with your mom will get a lot easier.

Photo credit: Canva

Linguist explains simple reason Boomers use ellipses in texts all the time

One generation's texting habit that baffles every generation is the Boomers' seemingly excessive use of ellipses. Do you have more to say, Aunt Judy, or did you just accidentally press the period key too many times? Maybe it's for a dramatic pause or to put emphasis on a point? This is truly a mystery that leaves every generation below them confused about what is meant by the dreaded "dot dot dot."

Texting etiquette differs with every generation. Gen X and most Millennials use fairly proper grammar and punctuation throughout a text message exchange. Every new sentence starts with a capital letter, there are strategically placed Oxford commas to ensure there's little room for misunderstandings, and sentences end with an appropriate punctuation mark.

linguist; boomers; gen x; millennials; gen z; text etiquette; boomer texting; gen z slang Joyful moments captured: A cheerful day out!Photo credit: Canva

When it comes to Gen Z, they find that ending text messages with proper punctuation indicates that the person they're texting is being passive-aggressive. They also text in shorthand and emojis that can feel a bit like you need a special decoder ring to decipher the messages. But texting in an encrypted way can be chalked up to youth, though the same can't be said when it comes to Boomers. Or can it?

Harvard linguist and author of the book Algospeak, Adam Aleksic, breaks down why so many Boomers use ellipses when texting. It's surprisingly not as complicated or dramatic as one may imagine. In a viral video posted last year on TikTok, Aleksic explains his theory for the texting etiquette of Boomers.

linguist; boomers; gen x; millennials; gen z; text etiquette; boomer texting; gen z slang Two generations connecting through their smartphones.Photo credit: Canva

"You know how older people tend to use the 'Boomer ellipses' whenever they're texting? There's always a random 'dot dot dot' in the middle of their messages?" Aleksic asks. "Well, that's because they grew up following different rules for informal communication. Nowadays, if you want to separate an idea, you just press enter and start a new line with a new thought, but it made less sense to do that for writing postcards or letters, where you had to save space, so people back in the day learned to separate thoughts by using ellipses."

Aleksic explains that this is also true for when phones first started allowing text messaging. You were charged by the message, so ellipses made it more efficient to convey all the thoughts in one message instead of multiple ones. SMS texting also had a character limit, unlike current phones, where you can essentially write a novella in a single message without your phone automatically breaking it up.

@etymologynerd this is so interesting... i prefer line breaks though #linguistics #language #communication #technology #texting ♬ original sound - etymologynerd

Today's texting standards typically mean people separate their thoughts by sending multiple messages for separate thoughts, though that annoys some people. If separating thoughts means you'll be sending no less than five texts in quick succession, it's likely best to just space down to make the text longer, rather than bombarding an unsuspecting friend.

When it comes down to it, younger generations have adapted to the new standard, embracing the unlimited text option, while Boomers haven't. Due to this discrepancy in text etiquette, the ellipses used by Boomers throw people for a loop.

linguist; boomers; gen x; millennials; gen z; text etiquette; boomer texting; gen z slang Elderly man working.Photo credit: Canva

"That means the Boomer ellipses became redundant, which is why they cause confusion today. They violate what we call 'the maximum quantity;' they add more information than necessary, so they appear to imply something more than the intended meaning. Most of the time, that comes off to younger people as hesitation, annoyance, or passive aggressiveness because that's how we use the ellipses," the linguist shares.

So, no, your grandma isn't mad at you or avoiding telling you something; according to Aleksic, she's just trying to send you multiple messages in one. There's no hidden emotion behind the ellipses for Boomers; it's simply a habit left over from their younger years.

boomer texting
InternetPop Culture
Culture

Linguists explain why some slang words come and go quickly while others have staying power

"On fleek" was a flash in the pan, but "cool" has stuck around for nearly a century.

WIRED/YouTube

Linguists Nicole Holliday and Ben Zimmer explain the history of slang terms on WIRED.

If you're a parent of a Gen Alpha or Gen Z kid, or spend any significant amount of time with young people, you've likely found yourself befuddled by some of the slang terms coming out of their mouths—skibidi, sigma, 6-7, drip, rizz. And if you aren't around many young people, now is not really an ideal time to try to learn their slang because it changes so quickly.

Why do some slang terms stick around while others don't? Linguists Nicole Holliday and Ben Zimmer shared some of the history of slang with WIRED and explained what gives certain words staying power while others fizzle out quickly. For instance, several years ago, "on fleek" (meaning something attractive or perfectly executed) took off but didn't really stay in the popular vernacular for long. "Cool," on the other hand, has been around so long people don't even think of it as a slang term, even though it is one.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Holiday and Zimmer start off by sharing some delightful insults people used on the streets of London in 1699, which included words like booberkin, clodpate, dulpickle, nigmenog, and jobbernoll. We don't hear any of those words today, but they were listed in one of the first English slang dictionaries published that year, giving us a glimpse of what English rapscallions at the turn of the 18th century were calling one another.

Ironically, though, the publishing of that slang dictionary may very well have been what spelled those words' demise.

"From the earliest recorded slang in English, one thing we see is that these words can have a really short shelf life, just from too many people knowing about it," says Zimmer.

fetch, slang, mean girls, slang words, linguistics, communication Remember when Gretchen Wieners tried to make "fetch" a new slang word? Giphy

That's because slang is usually coined and spreads as an "in-group" signifier. Young people in particular start using a word or phrase that older people don't, and it serves as a way of saying, "We're a new generation of our own, not just a reflection of our parents." But if older people start using those words or phrases, they no longer serve that purpose and lose their appeal. In the age of the Internet, that means slang comes and goes very quickly because we're all privy to it.

"The whole process of slang becoming popular and then immediately passe gets accelerated when you can spread new language around really quickly," Holiday explains. "So if you're on social media, you might see a lot of slangy flashes in the pan."

A good example of this is "YOLO." The term, which stands for You Only Live Once, came from a Drake song and was a huge slang term in 2011-2012. Young people were using it, saying it, hashtagging it, etc., but it didn't last.

yolo, slang, linguistics, language, words YOLO came and went quickly, thanks to older people picking it up. Giphy

"I wrote something about YOLO in the summer of 2012," says Zimmer, and I remember it was already getting played out, and it was just months after the song came out. But then I really knew that it was over for YOLO when I heard that Katie Couric on her new talk show was doing a segment called 'What's your YOLO?' where you were supposed to come on and talk about things you wanna do before you die…That was really the death knell for it."

Other words have quickly gone from cool to cringe in a relatively short period of time as well, such as "cheugy." If you're over a certain age, you may have missed the cheugy train altogether because it really went by that fast. It was a word Gen Zers used to describe Millennials who were "off trend," but as soon as Millennials themselves used it (and had a New York Times piece written about it) "cheugy" itself became cheugy, and the word quickly lost its slang status among the generation that popularized it.

cheugy, slang, communication, language, linguistics, SNL "Cheugy" became cheugy once adults got a hold of it. Giphy

"On fleek" is another flash in the pan slang term that got ruined by overexposure. Coined by a 17-year-old girl from Chicago who described her eyebrows as "on fleek" in a viral Vine video, it was all the rage for hot minute, but when brands started using it—IHOP even posted a tweet saying "Pancakes on fleek"—it got sent to the vault where slang words go to die.

But what about the slang that doesn't die? "Booze" is a perfect example, as it's been used since the early 16th century as a slang word for alcohol and is still going strong. So is "cool." Starting around 1930, the word became a slang term for anything good, and with the exception of a dip in popularity during the 1960s (when good became "groovy" for a bit there), it has managed to maintain its status as slang that crosses generations. Linguist Donna Jo Napoli believes cool has held on due to its "underspecified" nature, meaning it can be adapted to lots of different contexts.

cool, slang, language, linguistics, communication "Cool" has had staying power through multiple generations. Giphy

But really, what makes a slang word stick and when it's socially acceptable for different people to use it depends on a lot of different social factors, says Zimmer. It may be impossible to predict which slang words will stick, which will fly by quickly, which will eventually make a comeback, and which will die a permanent death, but I think there's one thing we can all agree on: "Booberkin" most definitely deserves a revival.

linguistics
CultureJoy
Humor

A guy revealed the 12 simple things that make men happy and it's 100% accurate

If it's not a dog, a buddy, a beer, and a cool stick, we don't want it.

Nolan Reid / TikTok
A guy definitively listed the 12 things that make men happy and it's 100% accurate

Minimalism is on the rise, not just in design and architecture, but in the way people live their lives. Having fewer things, sporting simpler styles, and enjoying the fundamental good things in life is cool now. Regular people who aren't influencers post fewer updates to social media. The world is just so loud and chaotic, more people are getting satisfaction out of just... chilling out and existing.

There's an old joke/meme that goes something like this: "Guys literally only want one thing and it's disgusting." Its used to imply, obviously, that men are shallow and crude creatures. TikTok creator and simple-life advocate Nolan Reid, however, has a different idea of what men really want.

Nolan recently made a video about "Little things in life that make men happy."

The hilarious list includes:

  • A fridge full of beer.
  • Drinking said beer in the garage. With your dog. And a good buddy.
  • Finding a cool stick.
  • Kicking a rock.
  • Staring at water.
  • Dropping rocks into said water.

As a fellow man, I would say: Yeah. That pretty much covers it.

It really doesn't take much! Watch Nolan's full video to see the rest, and just appreciate how much joy and satisfaction he gets from these simple things.


@nolanreid7

It’s that simple #beer #mustache #muzzymade



People loved Nolan's list—so much so that they began adding their own ideas of "simple things men love." The video racked up hundreds of thousands of views across TikTok and Instagram.

One commenter wrote, "He just described my whole personality." Another added, "This guy gets it."

Others chimed in with their own additions to the list, like staring at a fire for hours or just peace and quiet.

But most of the nearly 200 comments were just people chiming in to say one thing:

"Hell yeah."

Finally, someone who understands us! The video was such a hit that Reid put out two sequels where he added things like skipping rocks, throwing a thumbs up in a photo, or making something from scratch. "A dog" seems to make an appearance in every single video, and for good reason: Dogs make guys happy!

Nolan's ultra-relaxed vision of "masculinity" is honestly so refreshing.

@nolanreid7

And many more #littlethings #muzzymade

Men on social media are usually bombarded with the Andrew Tates and Jordan Petersons of the world—influencers who constantly berate us to make more money, lose weight and add muscle, sleep with more women, take charge, and relentlessly self-improve.

I like Nolan's much chiller idea of masculinity. It reminds me of being a kid: taking pleasure in the simple things, not racing to be anywhere, not trying to impress anyone or prove anything. And I love that all the things listed are timeless. They were enjoyed by men, and all people, in the 50s, in the 90s, and they'll be enjoyed by people 50 years from now, too.

Nolan's entire account is a breath of fresh air, an antidote to hustle culture. His videos find joy in:

  • Breaking down cardboard boxes
  • Driving at sunset
  • Going fishing
  • Throwing a frisbee
  • Wearing t-shirts

A daily visit to his page is almost like a meditation. I highly recommend giving him a follow to add a little counterprogramming to your social media feed.

Nolan says in another recent video that he started making TikToks and Instagram reels just for fun, but discovered along the way that he was really passionate about the message.

@nolanreid7

And many more #littlethings #men #happy #muzzymade

"I never thought that my simple living and love for little things would resonate with so many of you."

He said he hopes to inspire people to "take a step back and enjoy the good simple things in life." And now, I suddenly have the urge to go chuck a rock into a river, so I would say: Mission Accomplished!

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

men
HumorJoy
Family

Black woman shares how she explains to people why she has a blonde-haired, blue-eyed baby

"Genetics do whatever they want to do."

via Vidal Balielo Jr./Pexels

A newborn baby sleeping.

Popular TikToker Alex McCurry and her husband, Rob, were shocked when they had their third child, affectionately known as Pudge Pudge, because she has blonde hair and blue eyes. Their first two children look like a combination of Alex, who is Black, and Rob, who is white, but Pudge Pudge has the skin tone of someone born to two white parents.

Pudge Pudge was conceived through IVF, so her mother thought that there was a mistake in the lab and she was implanted with an embryo made from a white woman’s egg. "We decided to do the DNA test because she was so white," Alex joked to the Truly Show. However, when the results came back, Pudge Pudge was definitely Alex and Rob’s baby.

Alex has had some very uncomfortable experiences with people who don’t understand or believe that she is Pudge Pudge’s mother. “This lady complimented me on being such a great nanny, and I was like, ‘I'm her mom,’" Alex told People. Another time, she and a friend were followed in a grocery store because someone thought she had kidnapped her baby. “At first, my reaction was like, 'Why would somebody steal a baby? Like, do you know how stressful it is to have kids?'” she jokes.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In 2020, while she was bored during COVID, Alex created a TikTok channel where she shared her unique family and story, and, although she does get some love on the platform for her beautiful family, she’s also the target of racists. She created her page to remind people that racism still exists even though there’s no need for it. "I should be able to hang out with my child, the way I want to,” she told the Truly Show.

After three years of being forced to explain that she is Pudge Pudge’s mother, Alex has found a way to tell other people about her unique family. “Just a reminder, y'all, genetics do whatever they wanna do, okay? I don't know why my child has blond hair and blue eyes. I don't know why my other two children don't have blond hair and blue eyes. I don't know. I didn't study that much biology,” she admits.

“But what I do know is that these are all biologically my babies. I do know that I love them,” Alex continues. “And I do know that I'm gonna love and educate and teach my children to be the best people that they can be. And that is really all that matters.”

@4thfreshestmccurry2

Replying to @user6631055707588 She is my baby. she is biologically my child. all of my kids are. my husband is white and that's why they're so light.ets move on to suggestions about how to tame this wild baby #pudgepudge #familiesdonthavetolooklikeyouexpect #theyjusthavetoloveeachother

How can a Black woman have a baby that looks white?

There are hundreds of different strands of DNA that work together to determine someone's skin color. A white man and a Black woman both carry gene variants for a lighter skin tone, and if the baby inherits both variants, the baby can appear to be white-looking. Furthermore, in some cases, if the Black parents have lighter-skinned ancestors, those can resurface in their children generations later, something that was a prevalent danger and fear for many white-looking Black individuals who chose to "pass" in the early 20th century America.

Ultimately, Alex has learned that when she is confronted by people who don’t understand her family, it’s not her job to share a lesson about biology, but one about love. “Don't be all asking me those kinds of questions,” she concludes her video. “I don't have time for it anymore. What I do have time for is to remind you that families don't have to come the way that you expect. They just have to love each other.”

race
FamilyMotherhood
Pop Culture

Kentucky nurse uses CPR to save a drunk dumpster-diving raccoon. Yes, really.

Had she ever performed CPR on an animal? No. But her "motherly instinct" kicked in.

Photo credit: Canva

Talk about right place, right time.

You know what they say: “If you give a raccoon some fermented fruit, it’ll ask for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.”

Okay, nobody says that. But they might consider it after reading this story!

In Letcher County, Kentucky, nurse Misty Combs and some coworkers spotted a panicked raccoon racing through the parking lot of the Kentucky Mist Moonshine, a distillery right next to her workplace.

Then, they heard a commotion from a nearby dumpster. Lo and behold, it held two baby raccoons drunk on makeshift moonshine.

“They had put some fermented peaches in their dumpster, and I guess the baby raccoons had gotten in the dumpster and they were stuck,” Combs told local news outlet Lex18.

Raccoon Drinking Beer Raccoon Meme GIFfrom Raccoon Drinking Beer GIFs

Mamma Raccoon was trying to help her tipsy little trash pandas out, to no avail. That’s when Combs’ “motherly instinct” kicked in.

“She was trying so hard to get her babies back and she didn’t know what to do,” said Combs. So, without skipping a beat, she grabbed a shovel and began scooping them out.

The first ran straight to its mom. The second one, however, seemed to be in a much more dire position. He was lying facedown in the fermented peach water, completely soaked. Combs ended up pulling him out by the tail to find he wasn’t breathing.

“Everybody around was like ‘It's dead,’” but Combs felt there was still hope, and “immediately” began doing CPR on him…certainly not something she had ever done in her 21 years as a nurse. But desperate times call for desperate measures.

“I've had some pretty crazy days on the job, but nothing like this."

Combs’ coworkers filmed her as she began doing compressions on the animal's chest, then flipping it on its side and slapping its back. Miraculously, the little critter began breathing again.

“The entire time, I was afraid it'd come-to and eat me up, and raccoons carry rabies so I was afraid of that,” Combs told Lex18. But luckily it didn’t come to that. Fish and Wildlife came, transported the little fella to a local veterinarian, who administered fluids and got him sobered up. You’re welcome for the instant visual of a baby raccoon drinking coffee and eating fatty foods.

Before getting released back into the wild, Combs and her crew aptly named their new friend Otis Campbell, after the “town drunk” character from The Andy Griffith Show.

Raccoons aren’t exactly the most universally beloved creatures, and even if the world’s biggest raccoon fan ever happened to be in this situation, the odds of them knowing how to revive the poor thing would be slim to none. Truly, this was such a right person/right place/right time circumstance.

V A Sly GIFfrom V A GIFs

“It was amazing to see something that helped bring something back to life,” Combs would later tell WYMT Mountain News Reporter Amelia Lee.

Here’s hoping poor Otis has learned his lesson and doesn’t go straight back to those peaches.

positive news
Pop CultureInternet
