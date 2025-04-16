Bill Murray's 7 rules for happiness are a perfect 90-second guide for living the good life
Rule 4: "Tell everyone you're retired."
One of the greatest gifts the Internet bestows upon us is the likelihood of stumbling across the condensed, bite-sized version of someone else’s painstaking research. We’re basically living life with full time SparkNotes access.
This go around, we’re reaping the benefits of the X account Pink Freud spending 15 hours watching Bill Murray interviews, all to find the secret behind his seemingly constant happiness.
As Pink Freud wrote in his caption, “the man laughs like he knows something we don’t. Turns out… he does.”
And perhaps they have a point. While the Groundhog Day actor is no stranger to controversy, he still seems to know a thing or two about emotional resilience, and it’s wisdom that we could all probably apply in our everyday life.
According to Pink Freud, the path to a Bill Murray type of happy life comes down to these seven rules.
1. Chase moments, not meaning.
Bill once said: “People say, ‘What do you do for a living?’And I say, ‘I have fun.’”
He never chased happiness.
He chased presence.
Moments that made him feel real.
That’s what meaning actually is:
emotion that you can remember.
This is similar to the adage of following your curiosity, rather than passion. Because looking for meaning or purpose can put so much pressure on ourselves, and conversely, we often cultivate meaning when we are in the moment.
2. Forget chasing fame.
“Try being rich first. See if that doesn’t cover most of it.”
• Attention breeds projection
• Fame hijacks your nervous system
• The spotlight inflates ego, and erodes self
“Try being rich first. See if that doesn’t cover most of it. There's not much downside to being rich, other than paying taxes and having your relatives ask you for money. But when you become famous, you end up with a 24-hour job.”
This hits two points. One, financial security covers a lot in terms of freedom and security. Get your money squared away so that you don’t yearn for one big break to come along and change your fate. And two, fame rarely gives as much as it takes. As Pink Freud wrote, it “hijacks your nervous system” and “inflates ego” by placing self worth on public opinion, which we all know is incredibly changeable.
3. “The more relaxed you are, the better you are.”
He wasn’t chasing talent but removing tension.
When he relaxed:
→ Learning became effortless
→ Presence unlocked performance
→ Joy stopped needing permission
Murray learned early on that relaxation = more fun, and more fun = better work.
“That’s sort of why I got into acting. I realized the more fun I had, the better I did it. And I thought, that’s a job I could be proud of. It’s changed my life learning that, and it’s made me better at what I do.”
Basically, relaxation brought on a more effortless, and joyful performance. You don’t need to be an actor to unlock that freedom.
4. "Tell everyone you’re retired."
He meant it literally. “Oh, I’m sorry. I’m retired.”
Try it to:
• Filter out noise
• Protect your energy
• Turn absence into intrigue
Retirement isn’t an end. It’s invisibility with intention.
This is apparently something that Murray tells people all the time. Pink Freud noted that this way of boundary setting is a way to “protect your energy” and “filter out the noise.”
5. "Be weird as hell"
(Not for attention. For freedom).
Bill crashes weddings.
Shows up uninvited.
Pretends to be nobody.
Why?
Because dropping your persona…Is the fastest way to remember who you are. But what about health, discipline, balance?
Pink Freud referenced the well known fact that Murray regularly crashes weddings, writing that it’s a great example of how “dropping your persona” is “the fastest way to remember who you are.”
6. Most health advice is too serious.
“I’m not an alcoholic. I only drink twice a year: on my birthday, and when it’s not my birthday.”
• It’s okay to be human
• It’s okay to rest without earning it
Perfection is performance.
“I’m not an alcoholic. I only drink twice a year: on my birthday, and when it’s not my birthday.”
While no one is advocating alcoholism, the point here is that health isn’t about perfection. Be human, rest (without having to “earn” it), and enjoy the treat, whatever that is.
7. “It’s hard to be an artist. It’s hard to be anything. It’s hard to be.”
• Everything meaningful costs you
• Playing small costs more
• Existing without purpose?
That’s the heaviest tax. Life is hard either way.
This is akin to the “choose your hard” quote. Every path in life will have its challenges, especially the worthwhile ones. But, “playing small costs more.”
So, there you have it. Follow the fun. Relax. Don’t take things too seriously. All of these things have indeed been proven to help boost mood, according to science. But sometimes it hits a little deeper coming from a real person who, in this case, just happens to be Bill Murray.