In 1975, ZOOM kids describe the 'perfect teacher' and their ideas are way ahead of their time
"The original ZOOM meetings" were full of very articulate kids.
For a lot of us Gen X-ers, ZOOM was a daily appointment. Not the Zoom we all know and love/hate now, but rather the PBS kids' show that originally ran from 1972 to 1978. (It resurfaced for a handful of years in 1999.)
It started on a small station in the Boston area, WGBH-TV, with the idea of having an educational show with just kids on screen. The cast often rotated, and through songs, dance numbers, poems, and just plain conversations, they discussed everything from teachers to computers to health to racism.
Just in time for back-to-school, WGBH is sharing a ZOOM clip from 1975 wherein the ZOOMers discuss their thoughts on education. Many of them, thick with New England accents, discuss heady topics with beautiful maturity.
One young girl, Tracey, admits, "I don't think schools are good period. I'd like to invent a machine that's like a teacher. Like a computer that teaches you yourself. That's geared for your brain. Because no man or person knows what your brain or mind is really like." Norman interjects, "They do, after a while though. All your records…"
Tracey continues, "No, but I mean they're never gonna find out how you really are."
Andrae adds, "I was seeing on the news one day that kids were using calculators. And their parents were fussing about it because when they use calculators, they have the answers. And they don't know 'why' and 'how.' All they do is just press and do this. And you know, you really shouldn't use calculators like that because it doesn’t help the child think."
A child uses a calculator. Giphy GIF by Banco Itaú
Red admits, "My teacher when I was in second grade—she was so nice I didn't LEARN anything. And I'd come home and I'd get this low mark and my mother would be proud of me because that's about the best I could do. And you know? So I got into about third grade, and I had this really good teacher, ya know? She was nice, but she was strict. And she pushed me and I started getting As and Bs and I was really doing good."
Cate reacts, "It's easy for me to learn without being strict. Like my teacher's really nice. And like if the kids start messing up, she doesn't, ya know, yell at you. You know, she just tries to get you calmed down."
Lastly, Tommy says, "The best school, if I was going to school, would be like big giant doors and there would be these two men who'd let you in. And they'd like give you a card that says 'you're supposed to be here today.' And you'd say yeah. And they wouldn't have any computers or anything like that. And the teacher would be mean when he had to be mean and he'd react to anything like regular and normal ways. So it would be just right."
The 1974-1975 cast of ZOOM! www.youtube.com, Aaron Limbaugh
The comments contain seemingly lots of ZOOM fans, with quite a few impressed by how insightful these children were. "That's incredible how she predicted how computers could alter education and how the other kid could predict how invasive AI could become."
Quite a few of the comments point out how articulate these young kids are. One writes, "Jeez, these kids are brilliant. I don’t think I could even get close to their level of insights on education and teaching styles at that age."
But many pushed back on the notion that "kids today" aren't as well-spoken. This commenter somewhat flips the idea that kids were smarter back then on its head: "These were kids chosen because of how articulate and thoughtful they were. They had to conduct interviews, host segments. This isn't representative of how kids were in the 70s. Having grown up in the 70s and 80s, I remember very well how kids were back then. They could be just as thoughtless and cruel as these kids are kind and thoughtful. There are kids just as thoughtful, just as articulate today. You can't blame everything on social media."
ZOOM PBS show intro! Giphy GIF by GBH
One teacher's comment was hopeful for the kids today: "Going to just chime in as a teacher of kids this age in a lower-income town. I could definitely find a group of modern kids able to have a conversation like this. I know the brain rot is real but there are still families out there having conversations with their kids, and modern kids are still creative and kind."
And sweetly noting the accent, this comment states it perfectly: "ZOOM bringing Massachusetts accents to the world one kid at a time."