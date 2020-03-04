Alex Trebek just gave an inspiring one-year update on his pancreatic cancer journey
Alex Trebek, the beloved long-time host of Jeopardy!, has shared an update on his cancer journey to Twitter.
Speaking directly to viewers, Trebek explained that the one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is 18%. For sure, seeing him so full of life and health at this one-year mark is something to celebrate.
However, he explained that the journey so far has not always been easy. He's had days when he thought that if the cancer didn't kill him, the chemo would. He has also had times when he felt very depressed and wondered if it was really worth continuing to fight.
"But I brushed that aside quickly," he said, explaining that his losing hope would have been "a betrayal" to his wife, to other cancer survivors who look to him for inspiration, to his faith, and to the millions who have prayed for him over the past year.
And of course, he left us with some classic Alex Trebek positivity and encouragement, while promising to keep us posted.
So happy that you are still with us, Alex. You are a wonderful inspiration for us all.
