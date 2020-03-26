popular
Girl returns home after her final chemotherapy treatment to a surprise community parade in her honor
03.26.20
"Scooby Doo" and "Scream" actor Matthew Lillard shared a touching video on Twitter of his neighbors throwing a surprise parade for Coco, a girl who just underwent her final chemotherapy treatment.
"People may need some goodness right now," the 50-year-old actor said in the tweet.
Even though the community was on lockdown for the coronavirus they still came out and supported Coco from their cars and in front of their homes.
People may need some goodness right now. Coco finished her last chemo treatment yesterday. 9 months later and Ewing sarcoma can SUCK IT! Our community threw an impromptu welcome home party for our favorite warrior. Leave a comment below...let her know how radical she is! #COCO pic.twitter.com/DEzpw9UF7c
— matthew lillard (@MatthewLillard) March 25, 2020
And mission accomplished, Matthew Lillard. This is just what the Internet needed right now. Coco's mom even chimed in, offering to help others going through similar situations with their families right now:
Hi Liz, this is Coco's mom. Lmk if you want to text or message with any questions. I know it is overwhelming rn and you don't even know what to ask but I had some warrior mamas help me along the way and I'm happy to be a source of info if you want one.
— April Danz (@momuses) March 25, 2020
Go Coco!!! 💗💗💗💗
— Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) March 25, 2020
She is awesome! pic.twitter.com/LI9TVE3frF
— Nukaboytoy (@JohnDee25327982) March 25, 2020
