10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy
Hey all! Time for another Upworthy roundup of joy!
We've got a plethora of talent in this week's 10 things, from singing South African firefighters to 6-year-old fashion designers to the world's fastest Rubik's Cube solver. We've even got a cat making pottery, for goodness sake. What could be better?
When you need a break from the heavy headlines and media melee, Upworthy's got you covered. Dive into these fun finds from this week and get your smile on!
1. South African firefighters bring their skills to Canada to help fight wildfires with the best energy ever
Is that not the greatest airport arrival ever? Canada and the smoke-affected U.S. thank you, South Africa!
2. Guy skillfully fast raps Dr. Seuss books and it's just awesome to witness
@jordansimons4
Rappin “Dr. Seuss’s ABC” by Dr. Seuss! #rappinrhymebooks #DrSeuss #FYP #fyp #foryourpage #rap #bars
Pretty sure this is how Dr. Seuss always intended his books to be read, despite his books predating rap music by more than three decades. See more of Jordan Simons' Seuss raps here.
3. Check out this 6-year-old fashion design prodigy making a custom dress for afriend
Like, what?!? Those are not easy-to-sew fabrics, either! Gorgeous dress. Way to go, Max.
4. American speed cuber Max Park breaks World Record, solving a 3x3 Rubik's Cube in 3.13 seconds
\u201cRubik's Cube 3x3 World Record (3.13) breaking 4.5 year old record of (3.47) #thecubicle #rubiks #spinmaster #thespeedcubers #netflix\u201d— Max Park (@Max Park) 1686544334
Not three minutes—three seconds. What we see at first was just a warmup. Once the scrambled cube was revealed, he had 10 seconds to examine it before making any moves. Just don't blink once he starts. Absolutely bonkers.
5. Danish 'recycle artist' builds enormously endearing trolls as part of an ongoing global art project
Trolls Isak Heartstone 1.0 (originally built in Breckenridge, Colorado) and Mama Mimi (built in Jackson Hole, Wyoming)
Photos courtesy of Thomas Dambo
Thomas Dambo has spent the past nine years building huge trolls all around the world to draw attention to humanity's relationship with nature. Each troll is made of recycled wood materials and each one has its own unique name and backstory. This summer he's touring the U.S. to build 10 more of these gentle giants. See where the new trolls are going to pop up here.
6. Submitting a formal request for all the cat-crafted pottery, please
Or perhaps pawttery is the correct term. Genuinely would pay good money for one of thess pawts.
7. Clever doggo plays the 'pick a cup' game with the most human-like responses
Seriously, though, those captions are exactly what that dog is thinking. There's no other explanation. And those eyes at the end? Give that pup all the treats, stat.
8. This 94-years-old's description of her marriage is a touching testimony to love's longevity
And how about being this sharp at 94! Love her and love her story.
9. Woman finds her mom's best childhood friend from 50 years ago and the reunion is adorable
Swipe through to see the reunion video. Fifty years! So much joy.
10. When someone sings 'You Are My Sunshine,' you sing along, even when you're a squeaky doggo
\u201c\u201cYou are my sunshine, my only sunshine\u201d \ud83c\udfb6\n\nWatch and listen until the end.. \ud83d\ude02\n\n\ud83c\udfa5 @casperandpam\u201d— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden) 1685901512
Is it just me or did it look like the pup was tearing up? What a reaction. Feel those feelings, friend!
Hope you found a few reasons to smile in this week's roundup! If you'd like these posts delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our free email newsletter, The Upworthiest, here.