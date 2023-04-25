+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Health

Every character in Winnie the Pooh has a mental health issue and it's great for kids to see

The wholesome Hundred Acre Wood crew offer a beautiful example of supporting friends with mental illness.

winnie the pooh illustration
Ernest Howard Shepard (Public Domain)

Winnie the Pooh and his pals exemplify support without stigma.

Winnie the Pooh was a staple in our home when my kids were little. The calm wholesomeness of the Hundred Acre Wood offered a soothing contrast to the internet age's wave of overstimulating and/or obnoxious children's entertainment, and all three of my offspring ate it up. In fact, my youngest, now 14, will still turn on Winnie the Pooh videos when he's feeling nostalgic for his childhood.

The characters created by A.A. Milne in 1926 have been beloved for generations. One obvious reason is the way Milne tapped into the curiosity and wonder of a child's imagination by making a boy's stuffed animals come to life. A less obvious reason—but one that has become clearer as mental health awareness and education has spread—is that the characters seem to represent an array of mental health disorders. Not only that, but they also serve as a beautiful example of how friends love and support one another through mental illness struggles without stigma or judgment.

The idea that the residents of the Hundred Acre Wood represent distinct mental health conditions isn't new. In fact, a paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal in 2000 titled "Pathology in the Hundred Acre Wood: a neurodevelopmental perspective on A.A. Milne" explained how the world of Winnie the Pooh and his friends was "innocent" on the surface, but upon further examination, the paper's authors found "a forest where neurodevelopmental and psychosocial problems go unrecognized and untreated."

The paper assigns mental health disorders to each character based on criteria from the "Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Health Disorders." According to the authors, Pooh struggles with ADHD inattentive type and OCD and is also a binge eater, Piglet has generalized anxiety disorder, Eeyore suffers from a depressive illness called dysthymic disorder, Owl has a reading disorder, Rabbit has narcissistic personality disorder (most other analyses peg him with OCD and assign narcissism to Owl—both seem to make sense), Tigger has ADHD hyperactivity-impulsivity type, Kanga is an overprotective single mothe and little Roo is apparently impacted by both his mom's overprotectiveness and his "undesirable peer group."

I'm not a psychologist, so I can't really speak to the accuracy of these diagnoses. What I can speak to is how many friends and loved ones I can pair up almost exactly with the pathologies of these characters, and my guess is most other people can as well.

We all have a Piglet in our lives whose first reaction to anything new is fear and worry. We all have an Eeyore we have to check in on once in a while because we know when we don't hear from them they've probably slipped down the depression hole. We know people who are loveable but flighty like Pooh, people who vibrate with energy and drive us bonkers by leaping before looking like Tigger, people who exert enormous amounts of energy getting everything just so like Rabbit, and so on. We can see the psychological challenges of our loved ones, and maybe even ourselves, in these characters.

And the beauty is that, if we're lucky, we got to see them early, as kids. The Hundred Acre Wood crew might offer a simplistic version of the mental health disorders they seem to represent, but that's a pretty good first introduction for children. Especially when they're also seeing how this band of friends and neighbors treat one another with kindness and care, thoughtfulness and forgiveness. They will learn the deeper complexities of various mental illnesses and treatments as they evolve later on in life, but a child seeing these characters who struggle in different ways being there for one another is a wonderful lesson in itself.

In the Hundred Acre Wood, everyone has different mental health challenges, but no one is ostracized for them. There's no stigma and no judgment. Sure, sometimes people get annoyed and patience gets lost and feelings get hurt, but that's just life for all of us. The important thing is, in the end, Pooh and his friends show up for one another in big and small ways through it all. They share their harvests, they help one another find things that get lost, they build homes for one another when one gets blown down, they encourage one another to be brave, strong, calm, or happy when someone can be, and they offer company, comfort and acceptance when they can't.

A.A. Milne likely had no intention of purposefully representing specific mental health diagnoses, most of which weren't even in our vocabulary in 1926. But he sure seemed to deeply understand the human condition and managed to create a world where diverse people with different needs and challenges can coexist and thrive together. The fact that kids get to see this in their formative years, to see how it might be possible, is truly a gift.

From Your Site Articles
Badge
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
Planet

T-Mobile sets another industry-leading goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

It’s great for the planet and good for business, too.

True

We’ve all been hearing urgent warnings from scientists, government, and corporate leaders on the need to limit the planet's global temperature warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Several studies, including research from the National Academy of Sciences indicate if we continue on the path we are on, we will likely hit that pivotal moment of global warming in the early 2030s. It’s clear that more needs to be done —and faster—to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and secure a thriving and sustainable economy for everyone.

Broader research is also showing people care more than ever about what companies are doing to address this challenge. In a 2022 global survey from IBM, 51% of respondents said environmental sustainability is more important to them now than it was the year before. And a 2022 Yale survey found that 51% of U.S. business students would even take lower pay to work for a company with better environmental practices — a signal of the topic's importance.

T-Mobile is an example of a company that has led the wireless industry in these efforts starting with its pledge in 2018 to source 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy and being the first in U.S. wireless to set science-based carbon reduction goals and then reach them in 2021. This year, T-Mobile stepped up even more by becoming the first U.S. wireless provider to announce a net-zero target for its entire carbon footprint.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Tense video shows a woman filming herself after sensing a man following her. She was right.

“See this gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video’s about.”

@lacie_kraatz/TikTok

Lacie films as the mysterious man visibly gets closer.

It’s no secret that even the most seemingly safe of public places can instantly turn dangerous for a woman. Is it fair? No. But is it common? Absolutely, to the point where more and more women are documenting moments of being stalked or harassed as a grim reminder to be aware of one’s surroundings.

Lacie (@lacie_kraatz) is one of those women. On April 11th, she was out on a run when she noticed a man in front of her displaying suspicious behavior. Things got especially dicey when the man somehow got behind her. That’s when she pulled out her phone and started filming—partially to prove that it wasn’t just her imagination, and also out of fear for her safety.

“Hello. I’m just making this video so that women are a little more aware of them,” she begins in the video. “See this gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video’s about.”

Keep ReadingShow less
community
Joy

Mom found the perfect trick to soothe her crying baby: ‘Get Low’ by Lil Jon

Things will get interesting when he can sing along.

Melissa Buckley|Instagram

Mom plays Lil Jon to get baby to stop crying.

If you've had a baby or babysat someone else's, then you know sometimes they cry, and there doesn't seem to be much you can do to soothe them. You try all of the things—change their diaper, give them a bottle, do the bounce and sway that just about every parent has perfected. Yet, the wailing continues and you begin to question your life choices.

But thankfully, babies are pretty easily amused...most of the time. Ripping up paper or accidentally stubbing your toe can throw a baby into a fit of laughter. Other times, you have to call in the reserves—Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz featuring the Ying Yang Twins. Nope, I didn't bump my head. Melissa Buckley discovered her 2-month-old son's magic remedy to inconsolable tears is Lil Jon, specifically, "Get Low."

You may be wondering how her infant son has such impeccable taste in 2000s dance music, and the answer is surprisingly simple.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Family

People can't get enough of this Italian preschooler's classically Italian rant

Her inflections and gesticulations are just too much.

@guiseppe_matilde/TikTok

An Italian preschooler's Italian rant has people in stitches.

All people have a need to communicate, but the way we do that varies greatly from place to place. Every culture has its own communication peculiarities that make our human family delightfully diverse.

Not only do humans speak thousands of languages around the world, but we also engage in culturally specific speaking styles, speech patterns and body language, some of which are immediately identifiable.

Case in point: the Italian "finger purse."

Keep ReadingShow less
culture
Family

Women are cheering on a mom who left her husband after he refused to clean the house for 6 days

Her video highlights a big problem women face.

via @5kids5catssomedogstoo/TikTok

Lynalice Bandy shares what her home looks like after working six 10-hour days and getting no help from her husband.

A viral TikTok video highlights an extreme version of inequality that many wives and mothers in heterosexual relationships face. However, the mom in this story hit her limit and won’t deal with it anymore.

Lynalice Bandy, who goes by @5kids5catssomedogstoo on TikTok, posted a video that showed her home looking like a disaster after she worked six 10-hour days straight while her husband did nothing to help.

Her time-lapse video shows every room in the house completely trashed, with toys, food and laundry scattered everywhere. "Shampoo on the carpets in the girls' room, nail polish all over Nugget covers, hair, and carpet. Scissors were used to cut hair, the down comforter, the mattress cover, and two Nugget covers," wrote the mom.

Keep ReadingShow less
women
Pop Culture

Relationship expert tells people to never get married unless you're willing to do 3 things

"If you and your partner (both) are unable or unwilling to do these 3 things consistently forever, you won’t make it."

Canva/Jayson Gaddis Twitter Screenshot

Relationship expert gives people advice on getting married.

Being in a relationship can be difficult at times. Learning someone else's quirks, boundaries, and deep views on the world can be eye-opening and hard. But usually, the happy chemicals released in our brain when we love someone can cause us to overlook things in order to keep the peace.

Jayson Gaddis, a relationship expert, took to Twitter to rip off people's rose-colored glasses and tell them to forego marriage. Honestly, with the divorce rate in this country being as high as it is, he probably could've stopped his tweet right there. Don't get married, the end. Many people would've probably related and not questioned the bold statement, but thankfully he followed up with three things you must be willing to do before going to the chapel.

Before going into his reasons for why he tells people not to get married, Gaddis explained that he is a person that "LOVEs being married." I mean, it would probably make him a pretty weird relationship expert if he hated relationships, so it's probably a good thing he enjoys being married. Surely his spouse appreciates his stance as well.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Pop Culture

Mom gives up 'Britain's Got Talent' audition for her daughter and it's an absolute tearjerker moment

No one was expecting that.

Britain's Got Talent/Youtube

What a sweet surprise.

Look, we all know that moms often pull off amazing feats to help make their kids’ dreams come true. But this story is about a mom going above and beyond in a completely unexpected way. The shock value behind her gesture alone is one for the history books, and the fact that it also involves a Whitney Houston song…well that’s just icing on the cake.

Claire Connolly walked onto the stage for “Britain’s Got Talent” as most auditioners do—nervous, excited and maybe on the verge of a heart attack.

However, unlike any other “BGT” hopeful, Connolly had no real intention of auditioning.

As soon as the 33-year-old mom from Liverpool stepped under the spotlight, she announced that it was actually her daughter Tia who would be singing that day.

No one had known this was Connolly’s plan—not even Tia.

Keep ReadingShow less
moms
Trending Stories