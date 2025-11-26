Billionaire Warren Buffett shares the one simple investment 'formula' to make everyday people richer
You don't even need extra money to start.
For those who haven't heard, Warren Buffett has a lot of money. In fact, according to Forbes, at the ripe old age of 95, his net worth is 160 billion dollars, give or take day-to-day. (Bloomberg's Billionaire Index clocks him at around 150 billion.)
The thing about Buffett is he's also an incredibly generous philanthropist. A large percentage of his wealth has been given, as part of "The Giving Pledge" alongside Bill and Melinda Gates, to charitable organizations. Success Reporter Preston Fore writes for Fortune, "At the time of launch, the trio asked members of the ultra-rich to donate at least 50% of their wealth to charity, and Buffett specifically pledged to donate more than 99% of his wealth to philanthropy during his lifetime or at death."
Fore also notes that Buffett has given a lot. "In total, Buffett’s giving has reached over $60 billion—much of it to the Gates Foundation, which focuses on fighting poverty, disease, and inequity." As time has gone on, Buffett is more focused on leaving his three children money so that they too can invest in people, ideas, and philanthropic organizations to make a difference.
Speaking of investment, Buffett is adamant about sharing his tips with others. Not only does he donate generously, he genuinely seems to love giving advice, even to those of us with very little to invest. He has written many books, imparting his wisdom on young investors ready to jump in and make their own personal fortunes.
And the main formula for investing? "Invest in knowledge." In Deputy Associate Editor Mithilesh Jha's piece for The Financial Express, it's shared that Buffett "himself reads more than 500 pages daily." Buffett insists that we should all "go to bed smarter than when you woke up."
Writer Caleb Naysmith notes in Yahoo! Finance that Buffett has expressed that his one addictive vice, reading, is the reason he became so successful. And because he stressed the idea of going down rabbit holes of subjects that actually interest him, it leads to greater success. Naysmith mentions a few super cool investments Buffett made, helping to garner him billions. A couple of them include: "Coca-Cola (KO): In 1988, Buffett invested heavily in Coca-Cola despite negative sentiment following the 'New Coke' fiasco. His extensive reading helped him recognize the enduring strength of the brand and its business model, leading to one of his most successful investments."
Another of Buffet's investments, American Express, was also facing a tough time in the 60s. "After a major financial scandal in the 1960s, Buffett’s deep understanding—built through research and reading—allowed him to see value where others saw only risk. His investment in American Express became another legendary win."
Knowledge is power, so once one has that, they can start small and grow big, like Buffett did. According to Investing.com, "By age six, he was selling chewing gum door to door; by age eleven, his father helped him to purchase his first stock—three shares of Cities Service Preferred at $38 apiece."
"The rules are simple. Rule #1: Don't lose money. Rule #2: Don't forget rule number one."
And for those of us who don't have much to begin with? Small investment can equal higher returns.
But, it should be stated that even though the old adage is "money makes the world go round," even Buffett attests to the fact that if one is in reasonably good condition (has food, a place to live, is relatively healthy) that love is the most important factor. He believes that if one is surrounded by love, especially as they get into their Golden Years, that's the biggest key to success.
