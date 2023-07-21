+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Pop Culture

'Medieval behaviors' leads to a journey of 'perpetual stew' that can cook for decades

July 18th marked 40 days of the stew cooking.

perpetual stew; Annie Rauwerda; viral tiktok; ingredients for perpetual stew; hunter's stew
Annie Rauwerda|TikTok and Wikipedia

'Perpetual stew' cooking for 40 days is taking over social media.

Medieval times can be fascinating, especially when thinking about how far we have come with industrialization and technological advances. It can be hard to imagine what life would've truly been like during those times, which is why people attend festivals or learn how to do things that were prominent then.

Annie Rauwerda decided that she was going to try cooking a "perpetual stew" and made the announcement via a quick video with a caption that read, "more medieval behavior!" Thankfully, for those of us not versed in medieval dishes, she put a definition of perpetual stew on the screen.

"A perpetual stew, also known as forever soup, hunter's pot or hunter's stew, is a pot into which whatever foodstuffs one can find is placed and cooked. The pot is never or rarely emptied all the way, and ingredients and liquids are replenished as necessary. Such foods can continue cooking for decades or longer if maintained properly," the Wikipedia definition reads.

Imagine going to a dinner party with new friends and they offer you soup that's been cooking for about ten years. There would probably be some confusion and some pretend spoonfuls as you quietly DoorDash something to your home. But this stew has captured the attention of the internet, and not a single person who has come to try it seems concerned that it's been cooking for weeks.

Since the stew is constantly cooking, then it is likely eliminating the chance of bacteria getting too comfortable. Rauwerda started her journey with the stew on June 7 and has been documenting the progress on TikTok and her website perpetualstew.club.

@depthsofwikipedia

more medieval behavior!

Since her posts have gone viral, people have lined up to bring ingredients and have a taste of the now-famous stew. The ingredients are constantly changing as everyone brings something different. On tasting day, Rauwerda and her boyfriend dump the stew from the crockpot into a large cauldron and drag it to the park on something that looks like a small wagon.

So far, the stew is a hit and is still cooking. Rauwerda isn't the first person to recreate perpetual stew. There have been a few restaurants over the years that started and are still cooking perpetual stew for their customers. Would you eat perpetual stew?

@depthsofwikipedia

come to the next one on sunday!

From Your Site Articles
perpetual stew
Joy

Couple retires to live on cruise ships because it's 'cheaper than a nursing home'

It's actually a lot cheaper than assisted living.

via Pixabay/Pexels

A couple is spending their retirement stress-free on cruise ships.

The cost of living in the United States has gone up so much in recent years that living on a cruise ship has become a reasonable idea for some retirees. When Nancy and Robert Houchens of Charlottesville, Virginia, retired, they decided to sell almost everything they had and live out their golden years hopping from cruise ship to cruise ship.

"We had a 3,000-square-foot home full of furniture...and everything we own now would fit in the back of a pickup truck," Robert told USA Today.

“We sold all of our estates except for a little condominium we have in Florida, so when we get too old to cruise, we have somewhere to live,” Nancy added. “And we did keep two vehicles, and what we kept is in half of (Robert's mother's storage unit), which is, I don't know, 10x10 or something. We just walked away from everything.”

Keep ReadingShow less
retirement
Identity

Iranian woman sings solo in historic mosque, defying law against women singing in public

The single finger she raised to the man who approached to stop her said, "Nope, not until I'm finished."

@AlinejadMasih/Twitter

A woman courageously sings solo in Esfahan. Singing in public is forbidden for women in Iran.

Just before the historic 1848 Woman’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York, a woman on the other side of the globe was making her own call for women's rights. Tahirih, a Persian theologian, poet and social activist, walked into a gathering of men without wearing her veil. While a veilless woman hardly seems notable to Western sensibilities, in 19th-century Persia—what is now Iran—it was an unspeakable act of heresy.

Baring her full face, Tahirih boldly proclaimed that the day of the equality of men and women had arrived. Gender equality was a core tenet of the Babí faith she had embraced, and she would be executed for it just four years later—choked to death with her own scarf, her body unceremoniously tossed into a well.

But her reported final words echo to the present day: "You can kill me as soon as you like, but you will never stop the emancipation of women."

Keep ReadingShow less
women's rights
Pop Culture

Woman learns a valuable lesson after guy ends their date and apologizes to the waitstaff

The date ended before the appetizers were even served.

Barbara NOT Barb|Twitter and Jonathan Borba|Canva

Woman learns lesson in kindness after date apologizes.

How you treat people in the service industry is often used as a measure of what kind of person you are. Arguably, the same could be said for how you treat anyone in a customer-facing job, whether it be the sales associate at a department store, the cashier at McDonald's or the janitor in your office building.

While people may think that these jobs are not skilled positions, they do require an immense amount of skill that has to be learned. The skill just isn't as valued by society as a whole, and sadly, that often leads to people treating those in customer-facing jobs poorly. But when a woman recently went on a date with a potential partner, her poor behavior towards the waitstaff caused him to pause.

The story was shared by a woman by the name of Barbara NOT Barb on Twitter with a lengthy thread about her daughter's recent interaction. Though the details were juicy, it quickly became obvious that kindness is the way to go.

Keep ReadingShow less
man ditches date
Joy

Airbnb guest meets a blind dog who takes her on a daily beach adventure

“I would follow that dog anywhere it wanted to take me.”

@notalabamahannah/TikTok

Apparently, beach walks with Soldier are just part of this Airbnb experience.

While it might not be a huge surprise for an Airbnb host to show a guest around, no one would anticipate their local guide to be a friendly neighborhood dog. But this was a sweet, unexpected perk for Hannah Brown and her family.

Brown had booked a stay at Sail Away Cottages, nestled right along the coast of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Little did she know that a surprise amenity would be morning guided walks to the beach, led by Soldier, a deaf and blind dog who lived on the property.

Brown posted a video of their daily ritual to TikTok, showing Soldier confidently strolling along the stone path, effortlessly moving through the sand and finally making it to the water for a refreshing dip.

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs
Health

ICU nurse pleads with people to skip riding motorized scooters. Other professionals agree.

"Am a dentist. Can confirm."

Alex Negroe|Canva and Nurse Chen|TikTok

ICU nurse begs people to stop riding motorized scooters.

Certain professions allow you to get a closer look at things that others may not be privy to. This insider knowledge can cause you to be skeptical or appear to be a bit of a buzz kill when someone is simply attempting to have fun.

No one wants to think about all of the terrible things that can go wrong every time they do something they enjoy, but maybe we should listen a little closer to the experts. Chances are high that the professional who has seen behind the curtain isn't trying to ruin your fun, they're only trying to help keep you informed and safe.

Recently, an ICU nurse took to social media to plead with people to stop riding motorized scooters. No, not the ones older people and people with limited or no use of their legs use to get around. The scooters she's talking about are the ones that you see on the roads, sometimes holding up traffic because they can only go so fast. They look fun, but according to her, everyone should stay away.

Keep ReadingShow less
scooter injuries
Family

Kindergartener brings audience to tears with a speech honoring mom who died in a fire

He meant every word of it.

via blackdollarntwk/TikTok

Jaxon Carter's graduation speech

Jaxon Carter is an incredible example of turning tragedy into triumph. The 6-year-old boy lost his mother, Taryn Marie Gainey, in an accidental apartment fire in Harrison Township, Michigan, when he was 5, a few weeks before he started kindergarten.

Even though his life had been turned upside down by tragedy, young Jaxon excelled at his school, New Dawn Academy, a public STEM-focused charter school. He won his class spelling Bee, received honors in nearly all of his subjects and graduating valedictorian of his class.

Keep ReadingShow less
school
Trending Stories