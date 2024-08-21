Radio personality gets emotional while reading open letter to men by his female co-host
“To the good men out there, do something more.”
All across the globe, men and women have different experiences from childhood through adulthood. We are socialized differently which causes us to walk through the world differently. Since much of the world is still patriarchal, women's lived experiences are vastly different than men's. These different experiences can make it feel nearly impossible to understand what it feels like to move through the world as the opposite gender.
In Australia there has been an increase in violence against women. This prompted a popular radio show host, Carrie, from the "Carrie and Tommy Show" to write an open letter to men in Australia. But instead of reading it herself, she asked her co-host, Tommy to read her words.
"I wondered whether it's time for you guys to stand up and speak up and speak loudly. And I think sometimes men don't think about what it's like to walk in the shoes of a woman. So I'm thinking if you read out the thoughts that I wrote down. I don't know if it might mean more people will listen or if it might give a different perspective of what it feels like to be a woman in this country at the moment," Carrie says to her co-host.
Tommy immediately obliges Carrie's request and begins to read the letter. The co-host doesn't make it too far into the letter before beginning to look visibly uncomfortable and before long he's choking back tears.
"Not only do we have to sleep in fear of what possible man outside, or the man inside, or the taxi driver, the Uber driver, a former partner, a current partner, a man we've never met, we now have to be the ones to fix the issue too. No not all men are monsters but we live in fear of the ones who are. We change our behaviors for the bad men not the good ones because the risk is too high for us not to," Tommy reads while attempting to hold back emotions.
The open letter is raw and full of struggles women face on a daily basis. Hearing it read by a man made some commenters feel appreciative of the way the two co-hosts used their platform to spread the message as well as being thankful that Tommy agree to read the letter.
"Thank you for using your platform to raise awareness of the severity of this issue," someone writes.
"Extremely powerful.. I wish I had been more vocal… I wish I had left sooner, I wish I had him reported.… I wish a lot of things. I was scared, but I am alive.. and I will always protect and teach my daughters moving forward. Thank you for putting such a powerful message out there," another person shares.
Turns out this moment was an amazing teaching moment for parents of boys, "my 14 year old son was in silence and almost in tears listening to your words. We had a fabulous conversation afterwards. Teaching our boys now, is such an important part."
One woman is joining the chorus of asking the good men to help women advocate, "Carrie hit the nail on the head. I love the idea of having men we trust speaking for us to help us advocate even further. Us women worry every single day, multiple times during the day for our safety, without even realizing we’re doing it. Lock the car as soon as you get in it. Always making sure you’re not being followed. So so so many things we do for our safety that most men don’t even think about, ever. This video is so important."