Boomers share 17 pieces of helpful life advice for Gen Z
Baby Boomers and Gen Z are decades apart, and Boomers (born 1946 to 1964) have a lot of life wisdom to share with Generation Z (born 1997 to 2012).
Although they've often been compared and noted for their similarities, Boomers have decades more life experience. When asked to share their wisdom, they took to Reddit to offer sincere advice and life tips to Gen Z.
Here are 17 pieces of life advice Boomers have for Gen Z:
"Take care of your teeth. Take care of your teeth. Take care of your teeth. Take care of your teeth." - Birdy_Cephon_Altera
"First, on behalf of my entire generation, I sincerely apologize. Most of us were convinced we were doing the right thing. It turns out we weren't. Second, always be aware of what assets you are losing and what assets you are gaining. At twenty, the primary asset you are losing is your youth, so use it to its fullest. Run and swim and boink whenever you have the opportunity. The primary assets you are gaining will be some personalized combination of education (formal and informal), experience, and contacts (people who can solve problems and people who know what problems you can solve). This combination will change whenever you have some life event: a new city, a new job, a new skill or degree, a new relationship, a new family, and so on. Don't just let it happen: be purposeful about it." - Glade_Runner
"Accept that you will get old, but know that you don't have to act old. Also look after your teeth. Also just don't be a d*ck." - PM_THE_REAPER
"Count the clock that tells the time. Avoid time sinks by budgeting time ('I'm going to play for two hours then I'm going to fold the laundry.') If you're in a dead-end job, keep showing up but keep checking those job listings. If you're in a relationship that seems pointless, get the hell out of it. (There are far worse things than being alone.) If you enjoy the company of your parents, remember that your time with them might be half over already. I'm 60 now, and I can remember things that happened when I was twenty like they happened two weeks ago. It really, really, really does go fast." - Glade_Runner
"Enjoy the power and beauty of your youth, oh, never mind. You will not understand the power and beauty of your youth until they've faded. But trust me, in 20 years, you'll look back at photos of yourself and recall in a way you can't grasp now, how much possibility lay before you and how fabulous you really looked. You are not as fat as you imagine. Don't worry about the future, Or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing Bubble gum. The real troubles in your life are apt to be things that never crossed your worried mind. The kind that blindsides you at 4 p.m. on some idle Tuesday. Do one thing every day that scares you. Don't be reckless with other people's hearts, don't put up with people who are reckless with yours. Don't waste your time on jealousy. Sometimes you're ahead, sometimes you're behind. The race is long, and in the end, it's only with yourself.' Baz Luhrmann. I'd recommend reading the whole thing." - Scallywagstv2
"It's something I would say to myself when I was 20, as someone highly depressed that thinks nonstop: 'imagine yourself what and where you want to be as a 70 years old'. All your life decision will be way easier and it takes way less energy to move forward." - Patacorta79
"Don't buy or rent within a 20 year flood plain. A stock or crypto currency is points until it hits your bank account. View every sexual encounter as an opportunity to support someone you have not met yet for the next 21 years and prepare accordingly." - ba14
"Learn how to free yourself from situations that hold you back. This is one of the most powerful adult skills of all. This world creates little mind traps that catch you: 'oh, I can't do this because I have to take of that,' or 'I'm losing the game because I never had a chance to bla bla bla.' Anytime you are feeling trapped, consider whether you are in an actual trap (e.g., you've been arrested or sued) or you're in a mental trap (e.g., you feel some obligation that you'd don't really believe in). It's not easy to bust yourself out of either kind of trap, but you'll get better at both of these as you get older. Really, you will. Things that seem soul-crushing at 20 can seem mildly annoying at 40 because you've worked out a set of attitudes and techniques to get yourself loose." - Glade_Runner
"Other people's opinion of you is none of your business." - jeffro14424
"Boozing is great fun, but only do it for a short while. When you get older and you're still boozing, you start hurting in your joints, you can't remember things, you get fat, your sex drive deteriorates, you lose enthusiasm for your hobbies, and everything seems miserable until you drink again. I speak from experience. Take care of yourself." - Hypogel
"Work hard (I mean invest yourself in your profession/skill/learning) and be true to your values for 3 years. Save 25 dollars a week in an account you can't easily access. Everything will be OK." - throwawayaspoon
"Define your own life. What 'success' so often means to people my age is part irrelevant, part immoral, and part unsatisfying. To hell with it. Decide what it is that you want and just work on that. You really don't have to prove anything to anyone: not to your parents, not to your boss, not to your peers. Define the things you want and just work on those things. It's astounding how many people my age spent their entire lives working for some creepy consumerist suburban fantasy life they didn't really want. They're miserable now, bitter, and loaded with debt and cancer. You don't have to make that same mistake." - Glade_Runner
"Keep your opinions to yourself - when you get to 35 you will regret pretty much everything you thought you knew in your 20s." - graeuk
"We are here on this Earth to make life easier for each other and to have some fun. Let those things be priorities for you." - Glade_Runner
"Open a ROTH IRA. Also take some funny money that you can afford to lose and take some wild chances. You might hit it big on the next Bitcoin or Amazon." - lonelysilverrain
"Learn about compounding interest. Start investing your money." - the-soaring-moa