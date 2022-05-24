Pop Culture

Need an uplifting listen? Here are some podcasts we love.

The best of humanity in your earbuds.

upworthy podcast recommendations, positive podcasts, upworthy weekly podcast
via Upworthy

Here are some podcasts we love.

There are over 850,000 podcasts with 48 million episodes in the world so it can a little overwhelming to find the right one to throw on in your earbuds. If you’re a fan of Upworthy’s uplifting news stories and social media posts, then you’ll probably enjoy some of these podcasts that brighten our days.

Upworthy Weekly

Ok, we may be a little biased but we love our first-ever podcast that's a lighthearted look at some of our most popular and engaging stories. It’s the perfect way to shake off the Monday-to-Friday news cycle with a refreshing dose of good news. Upworthy Weekly is hosted by Alison Rosen from the super-popular podcast "Alison Rosen is Your New Best Friend" and Upworthy staff writer Tod Perry.

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeart Radio.

Follow Friday

"Follow Friday" is your guide to the best people on the internet. Every week, Eric Johnson sits down with writers, podcasters, comedians and more to find out who they follow, and why.

Were You Raised By Wolves?

Etiquette, manners and beyond! Join Emmy Award-winning journalist Nick Leighton and acclaimed comedian Leah Bonnema ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"), the perfect odd couple, as they try to make the world a nicer, more polite place and offer up practical advice to help you smoothly glide through any situation.

The Good News Podcast

Everything we hear in the news these days is bad. We wake up, read the headlines and immediately get stressed out. We hear all the bad news, but we rarely hear the good news—and there’s actually a lot of it. So to make each day more bearable, Cards Against Humanity created "The Good News Podcast."

The Ten News

"The Ten News" podcast explores topics kids care about most including events, sports, science, gaming, pop culture, entertainment and more. With new episodes every Tuesday, Thursday and extras on Saturdays, it’s a great way for you and your family to stay connected with what’s going on in the world. "The Ten News" also features some pretty awesome guests; LEGO Masters Judge Amy Corbett, America’s top doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sarah Natochenny, the voice of Ash Ketchum for "Pokemon" fans and many more.

The Newsworthy

"The NewsWorthy" is on a mission to help people enjoy staying informed with its fast, fair, fun approach. They keep you well-rounded and up-to-date on a wide variety of stories—from politics to tech to entertainment and more—all in about 10 minutes each weekday.

Alison Rosen is Your New Best Friend

"Upworthy Weekly's" Alison Rosen has her own twice-weekly podcast that we're sure will make her your bestie. Mondays are one-on-ones featuring surprisingly honest conversations that are equal parts silly, serious and revelatory. Thursdays are roundtable group shows. You will laugh, think and feel less alone.

Secretly Incredibly Fascinating

A weekly podcast about the history, science, lore and surprises that make everyday things secretly incredibly fascinating. Hosted by comedy writer, emoji creator and "Jeopardy!" champion Alex Schmidt.

The Only One in the Room

Writer Laura Cathcart Robbins found herself in an all too familiar position. In September 2018, she was the only Black woman in the room at Brave Magic, a famed writer’s retreat. After it was over, she wrote about her “only one” experience in The Huffington Post and comments started flooding into her DMs. These comments were from people from all races, ethnicities, creeds and nationalities who had felt “othered.” On her podcast, Laura beautifully interviews a person about their "only one" story each episode and addresses as many of those DMs as possible in the process.

From Your Site Articles
podcast
Joy

Man uses TikTok to offer 'dinner with dad' to any kid that needs one, even adult ones

Summer Clayton is the father of 2.4 million kids and he couldn’t be more proud.

TikTok

Come for the food, stay for the wholesomeness.

Summer Clayton is the father of 2.4 million kids and he couldn’t be more proud. His TikTok channel is dedicated to giving people intimate conversations they might long to have with their own father, but can’t. The most popular is his “Dinner With Dad” segment.

The concept is simple: Clayton, aka Dad, always sets down two plates of food. He always tells you what’s for dinner. He always blesses the food. He always checks in with how you’re doing.

I stress the stability here, because as someone who grew up with a less-than-stable relationship with their parents, it stood out immediately. I found myself breathing a sigh of relief at Clayton’s consistency. I also noticed the immediate emotional connection created just by being asked, “How was your day?” According to relationship coach and couples counselor Don Olund, these two elements—stability and connection—are fundamental cravings that children have of their parents. Perhaps we never really stop needing it from them.


Keep Reading Show less
wholesome tiktoks
Joy

Meet Eva, the hero dog who risked her life saving her owner from a mountain lion

Wilson had been walking down a path with Eva when a mountain lion suddenly appeared.

Photo by Didssph on Unsplash

A sweet face and fierce loyalty: Belgian Malinois defends owner.

The Belgian Malinois is a special breed of dog. It's highly intelligent, extremely athletic and needs a ton of interaction. While these attributes make the Belgian Malinois the perfect dog for police and military work, they can be a bit of a handful as a typical pet.

As Belgian Malinois owner Erin Wilson jokingly told NPR, they’re basically "a German shepherd on steroids or crack or cocaine.”

It was her Malinois Eva’s natural drive, however, that ended up saving Wilson’s life.

According to a news release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Wilson had been walking down a path with Eva slightly ahead of her when a mountain lion suddenly appeared and swiped Wilson across the left shoulder. She quickly yelled Eva’s name and the dog’s instincts kicked in immediately. Eva rushed in to defend her owner.

It wasn’t long, though, before the mountain lion won the upper hand, much to Wilson’s horror.

She told TODAY, “They fought for a couple seconds, and then I heard her start crying. That’s when the cat latched on to her skull.”

Keep Reading Show less
pupworthy
Pop Culture

Dad's TikTok for son showing what his 80s childhood was like is total Gen X nostalgia

@shadyraro/TikTok

TikTok about '80s childhood is a total Gen X flashback.

As a Gen X parent, it's weird to try to describe my childhood to my kids. We're the generation that didn't grow up with the internet or cell phones, yet are raising kids who have never known a world without them. That difference alone is enough to make our 1980s childhoods feel like a completely different planet, but there are other differences too that often get overlooked.

How do you explain the transition from the brown and orange aesthetic of the '70s to the dusty rose and forest green carpeting of the '80s if you didn't experience it? When I tell my kids there were smoking sections in restaurants and airplanes and ashtrays everywhere, they look horrified (and rightfully so—what were we thinking?!). The fact that we went places with our friends with no quick way to get ahold of our parents? Unbelievable.

One day I described the process of listening to the radio, waiting for my favorite song to come on so I could record it on my tape recorder, and how mad I would get when the deejay talked through the intro of the song until the lyrics started. My Spotify-spoiled kids didn't even understand half of the words I said.

And '80s hair? With the feathered bangs and the terrible perms and the crunchy hair spray? What, why and how?

Keep Reading Show less
Trending Stories