Utah mom goes viral for bringing her toddler triplets and 4-year-old to jury duty
When they won't dismiss jury duty, sometimes you have to show up still on mom duty.
Nobody likes jury duty...well, there may be some people that enjoy it, but for most people, it's an inconvenience that you hope you're somehow cut from. If you work, you have to take time off to make a very small daily stipend in comparison to your regular hourly wage. If you're a stay-at-home parent, you have to find childcare so you can sit in a cold courtroom on uncomfortable seats, waiting to hear if you need to show up again tomorrow.
But what happens when childcare can't be secured? Your civic call to duty still has to be answered. Torrey Scow, a Utah mom of four found herself in this very predicament after her call to jury duty was not excused. Instead of risking a fine of $1,000, Scow decided to bring her 1-year-old triplets and 4-year-old with her on a field trip to the local courthouse.
Scow's husband couldn't get out of work according to the now-viral video the mom posted to Instagram. She assured him that it wouldn't be a big deal because she'd have the babies with her and the judge would likely send her right back out the door. Except, he didn't. The mom, with more babies than hands, was stuck entertaining three babies and a preschooler for two-and-a-half hours before the judge finally dismissed her.
"I just knew it was going to be a crap show. So that's why I was like, 'I'm going to film some of this,'" Scow told CNN.
She fed them all the snacks they could handle before everybody pooped. The courtroom then smelled, and the babies were truly everyone's problem at that point, but she still wasn't excused. It'd be surprising if it didn't sound like she won the lottery when the judge finally dismissed her from the courtroom.
