This Family Feud clip is one of the most hilarious and humiliating moments in game show history

On Thursday night, the Canadian version of "Family Feud" delivered one of the most unforgettable moments in game show history.



The game came down to one last question to decide whether the Dubois or the Tomlin family would be the winner.

"Real simple," host Gerry Dee said at the podium. "There's one question – only one answer. Whoever gets it, they're playing for $10,000, that's it. Whoever gets it wins the game."

He then asked the question: "Name Popeye's favorite food."

Before he could even get the whole sentence out of his mouth, Eve from the Dubois family chimed in and said ... well you gotta watch the video.

So Family Feud Canada exists, and tonight it gave us one of the most amazing moments in the history of television (h/t @cjzero) pic.twitter.com/uuJkTXH8q0

