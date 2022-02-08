Entire family gets quizzed on all things dad, and it's hilarious
You know what they say: The family that TikToks together, stays together.
The Coley family is certainly no exception. With their unbridled and contagious enthusiasm, it’s no wonder that they’ve amassed a following of nearly 2 million people.
One of their more recent posts has more than 7 million views, as the Coleys get tested on “who knows dad best?”
There’s no question this family enjoys one another. And it’s heartwarming to watch.
The first round started off easy: What is Dad’s favorite candy?
The answer was unanimous, and correct. Reeses (pronounced “REE-sees,” which sparked its own sidebar in the comments).
“That entire family pronounced that Candy wrong lol” one person wrote. Hey, at least they were united.
@keecoley 😂👀 #foryou #fyp #familyfun #whoknows #competition ♬ original sound - Kee & The Coley fam
With each correct answer, the kids get a rigorous dap of approval from dad. All except Mom, who refused anything but a kiss and playfully slapped the dap away.
The next round got a bit more tricky: What is Dad’s favorite restaurant?
Though most got it right (Cooper’s Hawk), sadly, not everyone succeeded. Golden Corral is not, in fact, Dad’s favorite dining spot, despite one son’s guess.
Mom (who got it right, again) warned “if you try to dap me one more time,” but Dad effortlessly slid into a hug instead.
Third round carried romantic history: In what grade did Dad meet Mom?This one was going really well until the last son guessed 8th grade. The correct answer was 10th grade. Hooray for these high school sweethearts!
Then, there was the tiebreaker round, where each family member had to guess Dad’s longest long jump distance in high school (23.1 feet).
Though they all get points for eagerness, the winner was the daughter in the purple hoodie. Which is made pretty clear by her passionate screams of victory.
The Coleys have been winning over hearts with their content, leaving some to ask directly if they could join the family.
“Do you guys have room at the table for one more,” one person wrote
Another commented, “I’m not gonna ask again to be adopted…what’s taking so long?”
I think after watching this video, we’d all like to be adopted by the Coleys.
If you’re looking for more wholesome content from the Coleys, you can check out their TikTok channel here. They even did a similar quiz for Mom.
@keecoley Had to see who knew mom the best 👀😂 #foryou #fyp #familyfun #competition #whoknows ♬ original sound - Kee & The Coley fam
Sadly, the family was nowhere near as savvy this time. Equally hilarious though!
