The Good Place's Marc Evan Jackson delivers pure joy playing his 'tree bassoon'
Marc Evan Jackson makes everything a delight. The comedy star from "The Good Place" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is even providing top notch entertainment on social media, all while giving us a new appreciation for both bassoons and tree-trimming. What a legend.
In addition to acting, stand-up and improv, it seems that Jackson is also a gardener. He posted on Twitter today: "I was trimming the fig and bougainvillea, and uncovered this perfectly good bassoon. (Be kind. Double reeds are not my forte, and are harder than they look.)"
I was trimming the fig and bougainvillea, and uncovered this perfectly good bassoon.
(Be kind. Double reeds are not my forte, and are harder than they look.) pic.twitter.com/8n1oqsN1qd
— Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) October 26, 2021
Can we all just bask in the fact that this guy just said that he has "fig and bougainvillea"? His tweet has more class than I have in my entire body.
Snappy jazz starts to play in the video. And Jackson, holding a piece of tree that does look uncannily like a bassoon, starts to do an "air solo." My favorite part is the calm, cool, seriousness with which he "plays."
A few musicians gave their kudos, and some decided to chime in with a few tree bassoon pointers. One person wrote, "Pretty good! (Even though I think your embouchure probably isn't correct.) But still...impressive!"
As a former bassoon player, I say well done, sir. 👏🏼
— Teresa Sayles (@tsayles33) October 26, 2021
Pretty good! (Even though I think your embouchure probably isn't correct.) But still...impressive!
— Christine (@IAmBigCurvyGirl) October 26, 2021
(By the way, in case you don't know, an embouchure is "the way in which a player applies the mouth to the mouthpiece of a brass or wind instrument." I had to look it up.)
Another person gave us a gem of wisdom, saying, "Fig jazz is all about the fig notes that you *don't* play." Can fig jazz please be a thing? I'm so ready for it.
Fig jazz is all about the fig notes that you *don't* play.
— Joey Headset (@joeyheadset) October 26, 2021
I hope Jackson is a fan of puns, cause boy did he get them in the comments.
Gives a whole new meaning to "woodwind."
— Steve (@spinetanium) October 27, 2021
That blows.
— Dan Rosenberg 🚙 (@DanRosenberg3) October 27, 2021
One mom wrote, "My kid, the bassoonist who's watching b99 for the first time and helping every time he sees you, is going to lose it for this. Thank you." I would love to see this kid's reaction.
My kid, the bassoonist who's watching b99 for the first time and helping every time he sees you, is going to lose it for this.
Thank you.
— Kelly Oristano (@kellyo101) October 26, 2021
I really hope that Jackson delivers a follow-up that this was all research for a new role he'll be playing. But until then, I'll be playing this on repeat.
