The first viral cat video was filmed in 1894 by Thomas Edison and it has 2025 vibes all over it
People were entertaining themselves with cats long before the Internet.
There's a running joke that the Internet was invented for cat videos. Cats are not only cute, but they're constantly doing something ridiculous that happens to get caught on camera. The resulting videos become moments that bring people across the globe together. Ok, that might be a bit dramatic, but filming cats being weird and sharing it with your friends has been going on much longer than people might think.
In fact, the first known cat video was filmed in Thomas Edison's motion picture production studio. Yes, that Thomas Edison, the lightbulb guy. Turns out that he not only assisted us in not having to carry around oil lanterns, but he also gave us cat videos. Who knew? But the first cat video isn't quite like the ones we're used to seeing today. Edison didn't just film cats doing typical cat stuff; he knew the silent film would need a hook–a left hook to be exact.
Curious calico cat with bright eyes looking up.Photo credit: Canva
The grainy black and white film displays two cats in a boxing ring, likely confused as to why they had tiny boxing gloves strapped to their paws. In addition to the adorable boxing gloves, the two cats were equipped with a type of harness that allows the man in the video, presumably a Professor Henry Welton, as the film is titled The Boxing Cats (Prof. Welton) to steady the cats as they paw at each other.
According to The Library of Congress, the cats were trained so this is not something to repeat at home with your own pets. In some copies of the video, the captions state that it was filmed by Thomas Edison, but others list the cameraman as William Heise. The confusion may come from the fact that it was filmed in Edison's studio, the Black Maria, which filmed and recorded several of the earliest known film clips.
Cozy cuddle buddies enjoying a nap. 🐾💤Photo credit: Canva
The Library of Congress also notes that, "The studio had a roof that could be opened to admit sunlight for illumination, and the building itself was mounted on a revolving pivot so that the structure could be constantly repositioned to keep it aligned with the sun." In fact, "Many of the films were expected to appeal to male audiences, and some even featured scantily-clad women. Other masculine activities, such as boxing and cockfights, were also filmed."
Of all the big acts, like Annie Oakley and Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show, the boxing cats is the film that keeps resurfacing. It's likely because...cats. Once you add in boxing gloves and an itty bitty boxing ring, it's viral gold. Cat videos are popular due to their cuteness factor. In 2020, the University of Leeds released a study that found people's anxiety and stress levels are decreased by 50% while watching videos of cute animals.
"Throughout the course of the session, heart rates and blood pressure fell across all individuals to a level that would be considered healthy and indicative of limited stress or anxiety,” Dr Andrea Utley explains in the University of Leeds' article.
People who stumbled upon this gem online can't seem to get enough of the boxing cats, with one person writing, "I have found the first ever cat video and cats never fail to entertain. Thanks for starting this trend, Edison."
"This is what Edison worked all those years for: to share his passion of cat-boxing the world 'round," another says.
Joyful kitty celebrates with paws up! 🐾Photo credit: Canva
"This was probably the most popular attraction of Edison's 'Kinetoscopes' that year; I'm sure a LOT of people paid more than one penny to peer into one of those machines and watch this film loop again and again...." someone else surmises.
One person points out that humans are predictable, saying, "Ok this proves that us humans hasn't really changed that much when it comes to entertainment for the past 120+ years."