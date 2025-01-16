Someone changed 'Titanic' so it's starring a cat as Rose. Get this person an Oscar.
With the Oscars soon to be upon us again, it's a great time to look back at one of the great cinematic moments of the last few years. In early 2022, it seemed that all anyone could talk about was which movies were getting snubbed for the Oscars. While that was happening, however, a true genius of filmmaking graced the Internet with a short that really should've been the talk of Tinsel Town.
In case you somehow missed it, let me reintroduce OwlKitty.
OwlKitty, a then 2-year-old cat, lives in Portland, Oregon and has undertaken some roles of a lifetime. In amazing shorts, Owlkitty replaces the starring roles in beloved movies and television shows, in exchange for lots of treats and cuddles, according to her bio. OwlKitty’s real name is Lizzy, but everybody knows that all the great actresses have stage personas.
OwlKitty’s purrodies include pop culture standouts like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Stranger Things, Avengers: Endgame, and even a Billie Eilish music video. The editing on these things is so seamless, it’s nothing short of wizardry. Which makes sense, considering one of OwlKitty’s owners, Tibo Charroppin, is a professional filmmaker.
Of course, OwlKitty had to reboot Titanic. Only instead of Kate Winslet playing her iconic role of Rose, OwlKitty takes the lead—and shines like the furry star she is.
This faux trailer has all the quintessential Jack-and-Rose moments: the Irish spinny dancy thing, the “draw me like one of your French girls” scene, and yes…the door. OwlKitty clearly has no problem leaving Jack to freeze to death.
Kate Winslet actually does an appearance at the end, being utterly offended at Jack’s drawing of OwlKitty. Sorry, Rose. The heart wants what it wants.
OwlKitty might receive no nom this awards season, but when it comes to public consumption, her version of Titanic is sweeping all the viral categories. In only a few days, the video garnered 11 million views on Facebook alone.
Plus it received some truly lovely (and funny) comments from fans:
“I would gladly pay to see a 3 hours version of this.”
“I laughed out loud when they showed the cat’s face when they were dancing.”
“This is the first thing that's made me laugh in days. Thank you.”
“This was AMAZINGLY put together. Please never stop making these! They make my day!!!”
“Now, this is the kind of deepfake I’m here for.”
Forget the critics, people love OwlKitty! Plus, according to the video, OwlKitty is already an Academy Award Winner anyway.
If you’re like me, nothing quite brings joy to the heart like cats and creativity. So OwlKitty definitely delivers a winning combination. When it comes to making audiences smile, this cat deserves all the awards. Even better? OwlKitty sells merchandise.
Cats in film have always been a crowd-pleaser and remain popular in Hollywood. In August 2024, the cat talk(s) of the town were Schnitzel and Nico, the kitties who brought Frodo to life on A Quiet Place: Day One starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn. Even in a movie with such star power, it's no surprise the cat(s) stole the show.
Thankfully for us, OwlKitty is still doing her thing and there's a good chance we'll see her in more iconic roles. Her latest appearance was in her 2023 Barbie purrody and we're hoping for even more in 2025.
This article originally appeared three years ago.
